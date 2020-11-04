You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold slides on dollar bounce as early US poll results trickle in

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 11:35 AM

nz_gold_041165.jpg
Gold fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened after early voting results showed a close contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden in the US presidential election, with the former leading in Florida.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened after early voting results showed a close contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden in the US presidential election, with the former leading in Florida.

Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to US$1,893.93 per ounce by 2.54am GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,894.20.

"The market is losing confidence in a clear run to a Biden victory at the moment ... We have seen the Biden trade unwind and a big effect of that is that we have seen the dollar strengthen," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

Mr Trump was narrowly leading Mr Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida, while other swing states that will help decide the election outcome remained up in the air.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors were initially limbering up for a Biden win, who was expected to inject the market with potentially large stimulus measures to help weather the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think the odds of a clean sweep are diminishing, almost by the minute. That reduces the possibility, or the likelihood at least, of a large stimulus program being agreed to in the first days of a Biden administration," said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual in Sydney.

Gold has gained about 25 per cent so far this year on the back of unprecedented global stimulus amid the Covid-19 pandemic since bullion is considered an inflation hedge.

The US dollar was up 0.7 per cent against a basket of major currencies.

"Gold has faded ahead of resistance at US$1,912 and is suffering as it appears Trump will hold the key swing state of Florida," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, predicting a "choppy US$1,890 to US$1,920 range" in the morning session.

Silver fell 2.4 per cent to US$23.59 per ounce. Platinum dropped 1.3 per cent to US$855.78 and palladium was down 1 per cent to US$2,260.05.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China turns to lobsters, wine and coal to 'punish' Australia

Oil rises 2% but traders brace for wild ride on US Election Day

Billionaire Adani set to develop Sri Lanka's port terminal

7-Eleven parent to sell up to 300 petrol stations after buying Speedway: sources

Saudi Aramco Q3 profit slumps 44.6% as pandemic chokes demand

Philippines' Petron says Bataan refinery back to normal operations

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 11:45 AM
Technology

SK Hynix expects soft server demand after Q3 profit surge

[SEOUL] SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, said it expected inventory build-up by Huawei's competitors in...

Nov 4, 2020 11:37 AM
Government & Economy

Investors dig in for a long night after indecisive initial US election results

[NEW YORK] Investors' hopes for a decisive early read on the US election were dampened after mixed initial voting...

Nov 4, 2020 11:36 AM
Consumer

Chinese tech giants take proxy war to New York

[LONDON] Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent are launching a proxy war in New York. Jack Ma's behemoth may be mulling a US$...

Nov 4, 2020 11:22 AM
Consumer

Walmart to end experiment with robots in US stores

[NEW YORK] Walmart has pulled the plug on a programme to use robots to scan items in stores and help maintain...

Nov 4, 2020 11:19 AM
Consumer

Crown Resorts unsuitable for Sydney casino licence, inquiry hears

[SYDNEY] Australian casino giant Crown Resorts was unsuitable to hold a casino licence in the country's biggest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open on US gains; STI up 0.6%

CapitaLand expects materially adverse impact for FY2020 financial performance

Anxious Americans show up for an election like no other

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for