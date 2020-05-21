You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold slides on hopes of recovery in economic growth

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 3:04 PM

file7a2n6w903ki118ste55w.jpg
Spot gold slid 0.7 per cent to US$1,737.35 per ounce by 0625 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.8 per cent to US$1,738.80.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Thursday on hopes of a swift recovery in growth following easing of lockdowns and possibility of a coronavirus vaccine, but bleak data from major economies limited losses.

Spot gold slid 0.7 per cent to US$1,737.35 per ounce by 0625 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.8 per cent to US$1,738.80.

Global equities surged overnight, though gains during Asian hours were limited by lingering caution about the long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"There is still some optimism and risk-on sentiment about the possibility of a vaccine and talks of lockdown easing and growth slowly picking up," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.

"But it not a huge thing and if it was major, we would see gold going below US$1,700."

SEE ALSO

Gold, silver race higher on fears of second virus wave

Gold rallied to its highest since October 2012 on Monday, driven by economic damage concerns, US-China tensions and massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

US Federal Reserve policymakers acknowledged the possibility of further support measures if the economic downturn persists, the minutes from the latest policy meeting showed.

The latest round of dismal economic indicators have underscored the extent of damage inflicted by the virus, with data showing Britain's inflation slumped to its lowest since 2016.

The initial US jobless claims data due later in the day will be the next focus for further clues about the health of the world's top economy.

Palladium dropped 2.2 per cent to US$2,055.14 an ounce, having hit a one-month high on Wednesday. Platinum fell 1.1 per cent to US$841.37.

ANZ analysts expect weaker auto sales to be the key downside risk for the platinum group metals this year and see demand contracting for both palladium and platinum. "Mine supply disruptions could protect the downside; still we see prices staying volatile amid the ongoing macroeconomic challenges," they said.

Silver declined 2.2 per cent to US$17.12 an ounce.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Thailand grants Gulf Energy licences to import up to 1.7m tonnes of LNG a year

Geo Energy seeks to buy back US$154m notes at steep discount and remove put option

Unlike China, India oil demand stays weak as economy falters

Australia backs technology in new carbon emissions plan

Fonterra cuts farmgate milk prices as virus hits demand

Oil rises on lower US stocks, firmer demand

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 03:01 PM
Consumer

HBO Max strikes more distribution deals in advance of launch

[NEW YORK] AT&T signed deals with more pay-TV providers to distribute the upcoming HBO Max streaming service,...

May 21, 2020 02:59 PM
Transport

Emirates faces dilemma over A380 superjumbos in shrunken travel market

[EDINBURGH] A year ago Emirates thought it had resolved its A380 problem by cutting back its final batch on order....

May 21, 2020 02:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva first quarter sales rise, estimates £160m in Covid-19 claims

[LONDON] British insurer Aviva posted a sharp rise in first-quarter new sales in its life business on Thursday,...

May 21, 2020 02:40 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan plans to hire a dozen research analysts for China brokerage: sources

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire at least 12 equity research analysts in China this year, two...

May 21, 2020 02:27 PM
Technology

US regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

[WASHINGTON] US regulators are open to making changes to close what some see as a loophole in a new rule aimed at...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.