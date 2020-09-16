You are here

Gold steady as markets eye outcome of US Fed meeting

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy meeting, hoping for details of the central bank's plans to balance interest rates against its inflation target.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,957.45 per ounce by 2.55am GMT. US gold futures were steady at US$1,966.20.

"People are keeping on the sidelines because of the Fed announcement coming up later today," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

"People are awaiting for more clarity on what monetary tools the Fed is expected to use to support inflation above 2 per cent." The Fed decision is due at 6pm GMT, followed by a news conference by chairman Jerome Powell half an hour later.

The US central bank last month adopted a more accommodative approach to inflation and pledged to keep interest rates low for longer.

"Markets will want to see if the Fed will modify its language as some expect, perhaps something to the effect that it will keep rates low for a period of time (say three years) or maybe do the same thing with its inflation language," said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, in a note.

"But, we doubt the Fed will lock itself into such a fixed language ahead of a potential turn in the US economy." Lower US interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Gold also is used as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Offering support to gold, the dollar index eased 0.1 per cent against a basket of major currencies.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats were open to delaying an October recess to get a deal with Republicans on a new coronavirus aid bill.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.1 per cent to US$27.20 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.7 per cent to US$971.11 and palladium slipped 1.4 per cent to US$2,375.83.

REUTERS

