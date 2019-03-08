You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold steady on firmer dollar ahead of ECB policy meeting

Central bank expected to slash growth forecasts and is likely to signal that fresh stimulus is coming
Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190308_LLGOLD8_3717340.jpg
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,284.59 per ounce, as of 0722 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,284.90 an ounce.

Bengaluru

GOLD prices steadied on Thursday as the dollar traded near its more than two-week high, while lacklustre appetite for riskier assets offered some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,284.59 per ounce, as of 0722 GMT. Earlier in the session, the bullion rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,288.34 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,284.90 an ounce.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major currencies, was holding near 97.008, its highest since Feb 19, posted earlier in the week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The major issue is the stronger US dollar. There is some support for safe-haven assets. Equities in Asia have given up the gains and that reflects the pressure we are seeing on risk assets," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

Asian shares eased on Thursday, as investors showed caution over the outlook for global growth as they awaited the outcome of Sino-US trade negotiations.

The Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development cut forecasts again for the global economy in 2019 and 2020 cascading concerns on global growth.

"It seems that practically all major global economies are experiencing varying degrees of slowdown and at this stage we seem to be no closer to bottoming out," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note, adding that it "should be constructive for gold".

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were moving along well and predicted either a "good deal" or no deal.

"The next potential event for gold is the ECB meeting and if we get a dovish signal we could see gold test that US$1,300 level again. Any addressing of the issues around long-term support programmes for bank funding could support gold," CMC Markets' Mr McCarthy said.

The ECB is expected to slash growth forecasts and is likely to provide its strongest signal yet that fresh stimulus is coming in the form of more cheap loans.

"The yellow metal benefited from a softer greenback in early session pricing," MKS PAMP said in a note. "However, a firmer dollar later in the day saw bullion to the session low as participants exhibited caution leading into Friday's US jobs data." Markets are awaiting the US non-farm payroll data on Friday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as dollar rises vs euro after ECB delays rate rise

Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern

China steel rebounds as top producer Hebei cuts capacity

Asia remains top US oil buyer in 2018

Three groups bid to build US$1.6b gas pipeline in Bulgaria

UK targets surge in offshore wind power

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

BT_20190308_STHDBSJNQ_3717959.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening