You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold traders get little rest from 'wild day' as volatility jumps

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve are messing with gold traders' heads.

Bullion got whipsawed last week as comments from Fed chairman Jerome Powell damped expectations for a lengthy easing cycle, while fresh US tariff threats a day later fuelled global-growth concerns that renewed demand for the metal as a haven. Payrolls data on Friday showing higher US wages and slower job gains did little to add clarity.

"We had a wild day in the markets yesterday, perhaps apt considering that this is the start of August when crazy things usually happen," Ed Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said in a report on Friday. "Market conditions remain unsettled."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The CBOE/Comex Gold Volatility Index, a measure of price swings on gold futures, rose the most in six weeks on Friday. Spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to 1,440.83 an ounce in New York, while gold futures for December delivery settled 1.8 per cent higher on the Comex.

A US government report on Friday showed average hourly earnings climbed 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, better than forecast, while the three-month average increase in payrolls was the slowest in almost two years.

That came a day after Mr Trump said in a tweet he plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese imports beginning Sept 1, and Beijing pledged to respond if he follows through.

"Basically, the US payrolls number didn't really matter at all today because Trump has unleashed the beast on China," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said on Friday.

Jewellery sellers are also noticing market fluctuations. Holders of gold watches, earrings and necklaces know their window for getting a good price can be narrow, and they're quick to sell their treasures, said Tobina Kahn, president of House of Kahn Estate Jewelers in Chicago.

"Now there's more of a decision because I think the average person who sells jewels is understanding of the markets - that the market can change with a tweet," Ms Kahn said on Friday. "They decide very quickly that day only because they realise that it might not continue to go up. They know that there's volatility." BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Big Oil's big bet on natural gas has been a big headache

Saudi Arabia is steering ever more oil to China, draining the US

Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat

Gold soars as US-China trade tensions rattle markets

Eletrobras says Brazilian president approves privatisation plan, shares surge

Oil slumps 7% as Trump announces additional tariffs on Chinese imports

Editor's Choice

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

nz_hyflux_030823.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Must Read

BT_20190803_PGONE3_3852923.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Brunch

Fault lines: A look at defect resolution in condos

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

BT_20190803_TECH3_3853553.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly