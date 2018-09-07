You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold up as US dollar slips against yen on trade issues

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 9:58 AM

BP_Gold_070918_27.jpg
Gold rose on Friday as the dollar fell against the yen on fears that US President Donald Trump would take up trade issues with Japan as the markets braced for another round of US tarriffs on China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold rose on Friday as the dollar fell against the yen on fears that US President Donald Trump would take up trade issues with Japan as the markets braced for another round of US tarriffs on China.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,202.43 at 0049 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent at US$1,207.60 an ounce.

The US dollar extended losses against the yen on Friday after CNBC television reported on Thursday that US President Donald Trump told a Wall Street Journal columnist he might take on trade issues with Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another big worry for investors was the end of a public consultation period over trade, after which US President Donald Trump could impose tariffs on an additional US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

China's commerce ministry warned that the country would retaliate against any new tariff measures. Mr Trump had said on Wednesday that the United States was not yet ready to come to an agreement with China.

Investors also awaited news from US-Canada talks about revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). A few stubborn issues stood in the way of a deal, including dairy, protection for media companies, and how to solve future trade disputes.

Markets will be closely watching a US employment report due on Friday for clues on the pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday, the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 163,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls increasing by 190,000 jobs last month.

Emerging markets have been hit by financial crises in Argentina and Turkey. In Indonesia, the central bank has intervened in recent weeks to stem the rupiah's slide.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced outflows in North America during August, but recorded inflows in Europe and Asia as a strong US dollar helped weaken US gold prices, and investors hedged global trade risks and currency weakness, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

The global platinum market will be oversupplied by 295,000 ounces this year as both supply and demand of the autocatalyst metal fall by 2 per cent, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Thursday. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Crude pulls back on rising US fuel stockpiles

Oil dips on EM turmoil, but finds support from looming Iran sanctions

India boosts purchases of Indonesian coal as prices drop

Transocean to buy rival for US$2.9b to add drillships

Glencore seeks to grow Brazil fuel distribution unit -Ale CEO

China may face wider bans on pork as deadly pig virus spreads

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Strategy reboot needed to tackle challenges of globalisation: Indranee Rajah

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Technics Offshore Engineering, Technics Oil & Gas drop suit against Soilbuild Reit's trustee

Sep 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Dairy Farm, StarHub, Ascendas Reit, Parkway Life Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening