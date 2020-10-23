You are here

Gold up on stimulus optimism; strong USD caps gains

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 2:09 PM

Gold edged up on Friday on hopes that a US stimulus package would eventually be passed, boosting the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge, although a stronger dollar capped gains.
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,906.29 per ounce by 0405 GMT, after slipping more than 1 per cent in the previous session.

Bullion is up 0.4 per cent this week.

US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent toUS $1,907.50 per ounce.

"Concerns over rising Covid-19 cases and the increasingly likelihood of a democrat win in the US election, which is likely to result in greater stimulus and weaken the dollar, are helping gold rise," said Cameron Alexander, manager of precious metals research at Refinitiv Metals Research.

"Signs of a potential (US stimulus) deal earlier may have provided some upwards momentum."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the White House over the coronavirus fiscal aid package and a deal could be reached "pretty soon".

Gold has risen over 26 per cent this year benefiting from massive stimulus by governments and major central banks to cushion economies from the pandemic.

Limiting gold's gains, the US dollar index rose 0.1 per cent on Friday against a basket of major currencies.

Market focus now shifts to the Nov 3 US presidential election after President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the pandemic at Thursday's final presidential debate.

"Gold will find plenty of willing buyers on dips to US$1,900 as investors rotate into haven positioning as the US election draws nearer," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

"We expect that to accelerate next week and for gold to move to US$1,950.00 an ounce over the coming sessions."

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6 per cent to US$24.60 an ounce, but was set for a weekly rise of 1.8 per cent. Platinum was little changed at US$884.55 and palladium rose 0.8 per cent to US$2,392.93.

REUTERS

