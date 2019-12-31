You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Government efforts to fuel growth opportunities for renewables in Singapore: Fitch Solutions

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 11:39 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

GOVERNMENT efforts will support growth opportunities in Singapore's renewable power sector. However, uptake by private investors – key to long-term growth – remains "very subdued" due to limited incentives, financial or otherwise, to enter the market, said Fitch Solutions Macro Research on Tuesday.

The research firm is forecasting renewables – primarily biomass and waste facilities, and solar power – to expand from 413 megawatts (MW) in end-2018 to over 1.4 gigawatts (GW) in 2028. Renewables are also expected to account for 4.6 per cent of Singapore's total power generation by 2028.

Fitch Solutions expects growth opportunities in renewables to be centred on the solar power segment due to government support and potential for small-scale solar installation deployment.

Singapore also enjoys high solar irradiance levels, making the Republic relatively attractive when it comes to the wider deployment of photovoltaic (PV) cells.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cost of solar panel installation has also been reduced through various policies, such as the Energy Market Authority's lowering of the fixed component of the licence fee for larger generators ranging from 10MW to 400MW. In addition, the application process for solar installations have also been streamlined and simplified through multiple schemes.

SEE ALSO

Going 100% green will pay for itself in 7 years: Study

The government announced in October 2019 that the country is on track to reach its 2020 solar capacity target of 350MW. It had introduced a long-term target to reach two GW by 2030.

Solar capacity growth over the last few years came mainly from government initiatives. 

Singapore is also limited by land constraints and any solar growth will come from rooftop or floating solar installations. Scope for any large-scale solar facilities will also be limited.

Moreover, the mature and saturated power market also leaves "little impetus" for the development of any large new capacity – curbing substantial solar capacity build-out, Fitch Solutions said.

It added that other renewables sub-sectors will remain "relatively underdeveloped" over its 10-year forecast as they are not viable due to land constraints and climatic conditions.

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

US population makes fewest gains in decades, Census Bureau says

[NEW YORK] Population growth in the United States crept along at its slowest pace in decades in 2019, stymied by a...

Dec 31, 2019 11:06 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong markets show optimism is riding high into 2020

[HONG KONG] After a year framed by local unrest and the US-China trade war, investors in Hong Kong's financial...

Dec 31, 2019 10:56 AM
Consumer

Grown from necessity: vertical farming takes off in ageing Japan

[KYOTO] The nondescript building on an industrial site near Kyoto gives little hint to the productivity inside: 30,...

Dec 31, 2019 10:39 AM
Consumer

Kenya tea producers turn over a new leaf as prices stumble

[NYERI, Kenya] In a humming factory in Kenya's highlands, tea is hand-plucked from the fields, cured and shredded...

Dec 31, 2019 10:30 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.5% in Nov from Oct on business loans

BANK lending rose 0.5 per cent in November from October, easing slightly from a 0.7 per cent increase in October,...

UPDATED 36 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly