You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Greece seeks to avert nickel producer Larco shutdown

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 11:02 PM

[ATHENS] Greece is trying to avert the possible closure of Europe's biggest nickel producer Larco and is looking at ways to ensure there are no interruptions to its electricity supply, a Greek energy ministry source said on Wednesday.

Larco, which is 55 per cent owned by the Greek state, owes about 280 million euros(S$435.4 million) in unpaid electricity bills to state-controlled power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC), also a minority shareholder in the company.

PPC has asked Greek grid operator ADMIE cut off the electricity supply and Greek authorities have been in discussions with all involved parties in an effort to keep them going, a senior energy ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"We are seeking a solution so that the power supply is not cut off," the official said, adding that Energy Minister George Sthathakis held talks this week with the managements of PPC and Larco over the issue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He is due to meet representatives of Larco's workers later on Wednesday, the official said. Larco employs about 1,000 people in Greece.

PPC and Larco were not immediately available for comment.

The European Court of Justice ruled in February that Greece should recover what it had described as state aid of 135.8 million euros granted to Larco.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Opec says it replaced Iran oil loss, sees lower 2019 demand

Biofuel firm Neste to invest 1.4b euros in Singapore production

Gold steadies near 5-month peak as US rate hike expectations ease

Oil rises on optimism Opec+ supply curbs will stabilise market

Big coal wants taxpayers to pay for pollution fix

Trump team pushes fossil fuels at global climate talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

doc735tg95yzkp1m9qve343_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_suntec_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening