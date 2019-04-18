You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Green economy good news for copper producers: Antofagasta chairman

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 7:05 AM

[LOS PELAMBRES MINE] The global fight against climate change will boost demand for copper, a key metal used in the production of electric vehicles, Antofagasta chairman Jean-Paul Luksic said on Wednesday.

Mr Luksic, speaking to reporters at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine in north-central Chile, said the global "green economy" would put Chile, the world´s top producer of the red metal, at a strategic advantage over the competition.

"We're the world's top producers of copper, but also...we have the world's largest known reserves", he said.

Mr Luksic added that Antofagasta had committed to reducing its production of greenhouse gases by 300,000 tonnes by 2022, and said the company was shifting its energy supply to more renewable sources in order to achieve that goal.

Antofagasta began construction of a major infrastructure project at Los Pelambres on Wednesday, which the company said will allow it to boost production by 15 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Oil settles lower as US inventories disappoint market

Opec risks gambling away success again as US$80 oil looms

China producing more steel than ever in Q1

Aramco in talks to buy stake in refining business of India's Reliance

China March aluminium output drops to lowest daily rate since Oct

China March crude steel output rose 10% year on year on eased anti-smog curbs

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening