Green energy producers just installed their first trillion watts

London

GLOBAL wind and solar developers took 40 years to install their first trillion watts of power generation capacity, and the next trillion may be finished within the next five years. That's the conclusion of research by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which estimated the industry reached the one-terrawatt milestone sometime in the first half of the year. That's almost as much generation capacity as the entire US power fleet, although renewables work less often than traditional coal and nuclear plants and therefore yield less electricity over time.

The findings illustrate the scale of the green energy boom, which has drawn US$2.3 trillion of investment to deploy wind and solar farms at the scale operating today. BloombergNEF estimates that the falling costs of those technologies mean the next terrawatt of capacity will cost about half as much - US$1.23 trillion - and arrive sometime in 2023.

"Hitting one terrawatt is a tremendous achievement for the wind and solar industries, but as far as we're concerned, it's just the start," said Albert Cheung, BloombergNEF's head of analysis in London. "Wind and solar are winning the battle for cost-supremacy, so this milestone will be just the first of many.''

The world had a total of about 6.2 terrawatts of installed capacity in 2016, about one terrawatt of that being coal plants in China, according to the research group. Like all milestones, reaching one terrawatt is an arbitrary mark that scratches the surface of the debate about how much renewables will contribute to the world's energy system.

Each power plant works at a different "capacity factor", a measure capturing both the efficiency of the facility in generating electricity and how often it works. On average, wind farms have a capacity factor of about 34 per cent worldwide, meaning they work about a third of the time, according to BloombergNEF.

Some of the best sites have factors above 60 per cent. For solar photovoltaics that track the sun, those readings range from 10 per cent in the UK to 19 per cent in the US and 24 per cent in Chile's Atacama desert. By comparison, coal plants have a 40 per cent capacity factor and nuclear sometimes double that.

Even so, the terrawatt of installed capacity for renewables marks substantial growth for an industry that barely existed at the start of the century. More than 90 per cent of all that capacity was installed in the past 10 years, reflecting incentives that Germany pioneered in the early 2000s that made payouts for green power transparent for investors and bankers alike.

Asian nations absorbed 44 per cent of the new wind and 58 per cent of solar developments to date, with China accounting for about a third of all those installations.

Wind made up 54 per cent of the first terrawatt but solar is expected to overtake wind in early 2020. China has led the world in installing solar power over the last five years holding 34 per cent of global solar capacity and it'll continue to be the world's largest market for both power sources, reaching 1.1 terrawatts in the country by 2050. BLOOMBERG