You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Has bitcoin bottomed?

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190405_LLBITCOIN5UMZA_3744202.jpg
If bitcoin has in fact bottomed out, history suggests there could be further upside.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

ONLY four months ago, bitcoin seemed on the verge of extinction as investors fled one of history's biggest bubbles.

But after the steepest two-day rally since the height of crypto-mania in 2017, more and more market observers are asking the same question: has bitcoin bottomed out?

Crypto diehards say the answer is yes. They see bitcoin's 70 per cent rebound from its 2018 low (and even bigger gains for so-called alt coins) as the start of a new bull market. Bears counter that nothing has changed to make digital currencies more attractive to Wall Street or Main Street.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Given the crypto market's extreme volatility and dearth of reliable valuation metrics, predicting what's next for bitcoin is an inexact science at the best of times. But traders looking for perspective could do worse than revisit some of history's most notorious bubbles - from the late 1980s surge in Japanese stocks to the 2006 boom in Miami home prices.

The 84 per cent peak-to-trough slump in bitcoin is now deeper than losses that followed the Nasdaq bubble in 2000, oil's boom in 2008 and several other notable market manias. But it still hasn't quite matched the Dow Jones Industrial Average's slide during the Great Crash of 1929.

Bitcoin's five-year gain in the runup to its peak is by far the biggest in the sample - more than 140,000 per cent. The 12-month duration of bitcoin's slump is on the shorter end of the scale. The bursting of bubbles in US stocks and home prices played out over longer periods. If bitcoin has in fact bottomed out, history suggests there could be further upside.

The Nasdaq more than doubled in the five years after its post-bubble low and has since reached record highs that are well above its peak during dot-com mania.

Japan offers a cautionary tale for anyone betting that bitcoin has hit a long-term bottom. After the Asian country's stock bubble burst in 1989, the Nikkei experienced a series of sharp rallies that ultimately ended with fresh lows. The cycle persisted through the global financial crisis in 2009. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil eases as US crude stocks build up

Gold gains on softer dollar as market focuses on US-China talks

Bayer pushed to put growth plans on ice

Oil eases on US crude stock build but holds near 5-month high

Oil hits 2019 high as supply squeeze looms

Citing climate differences, Shell quits US refining lobby

Editor's Choice

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

Must Read

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

Apr 5, 2019
Technology

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening