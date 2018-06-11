You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

'Haves' can overpower 'Have-nots' when Opec meets in Vienna

But it will stoke tensions in Mid-East, cut capacity to counter supply disruptions
Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Vienna

OPEC and its friends can be divided up in many ways, but the most useful in the current environment is the "haves" and the "have nots". The first group consists of Russia, Saudi Arabia and the other countries of the Arabian Peninsula, who have the spare capacity to raise production if they wish.

The rest fall into the other camp, with little, or no, ability to raise production. Because Saudi Arabia and Russia are trying to assemble support for lifting the group's output. They will likely find some allies, but face opposition led by Iran and Venezuela.

This means Opec's June 22 meeting is likely to be stormy. Both Venezuela and Iran have written to the group urging unity against external sanctions, citing Article 2 of its statute, something I identified recently as potentially driving negotiations. Their move is unlikely to sway Saudi Arabia, which is facing growing US pressure for a million-barrel-a-day increase in supply, or Russia, where the oil industry is urging restraint to be eased.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opec is already forecasting a big global oil deficit for the second half of 2018. This assumes that the group continues to produce as much oil as it did last month.

Venezuela's output will fall further in the coming months. While President Nicolas Maduro declares the country could boost output if Opec relaxes output cuts, the truth is that output is well below the target level it agreed in 2016.

The International Energy Agency said capacity could fall by several hundred thousand barrels a day by the end of the year. The outlook for Iranian production is even worse.

There is still no clarity from US authorities on how much buyers must cut their purchases of Iranian crude in order to secure waivers from sanctions.

While they are maintaining volumes for now, refiners in Europe appear to be taking a cautious approach for the future.

Trafigura Group warned recently that the market impact could eventually be much bigger than many people are expecting, with problems already emerging on the availability of freight insurance for Iranian cargoes.

President Donald Trump's sanctions on Iran will target condensate as well as crude sales, unlike those imposed by his predecessor, and his required reductions will almost certainly be more than the 20 per cent every six months that satisfied the Obama administration. Even a conservative estimate - that a 25 per cent cut will be enough to secure a waiver - would cut Iran's exports by 675,000 barrels a day by the start of November if implemented by all the country's buyers.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arabian Peninsula would need to boost their output by 875,000 barrels a day over the next six months just to offset expected declines from Iran and Venezuela and prevent the anticipated second-half shortfall from getting any bigger. If Mr Trump demands bigger cuts to purchases of Iranian oil, that volume would increase.

That is not an impossible task. Russia's Rosneft has been testing capacity to bring new production into use and believes it can add 100,000 barrels "in just a few days", according to analysts at Aton LLC.

Gazprom PJSC's oil unit estimates the country has about 500,000 barrels a day of spare production capacity. Saudi Arabia says it has around 1.5 million barrels a day of spare capacity that could be brought into operation within 90 days - but it has never tried to sustain production at that level.

In the end, the "Have-nots" may be powerless to prevent Saudi Arabia and Russia from raising production without them. But doing so would undoubtedly stoke tensions in the Middle East and simultaneously reduce the spare capacity available to counter any disruption to supply. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Mixed response to De Beers' two-prong lab-grown and natural diamond strategy

Tokyo hopes 'solar roads' will lead to greener power grid

Tokyo hopes 'solar roads' will lead to greener power grid

Chevron moves Brazil chief to lead Venezuela ops after arrests: sources

Oil falls on concerns over rising supply, weaker demand

Australian coal prices hit 6-year high as Asia demand spikes

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech
5 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening