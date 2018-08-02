You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Heatwave ravages European fields, sending wheat prices soaring

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 10:14 PM

doc71a344eri3s1m24vjn6t_doc717ycrjbvnt1kmyvgmet.jpg
Searing heat has devastated wheat fields across northern Europe while a combination of dry conditions and extreme rain in the Black Sea have hit output estimates, with prices soaring on fears of further crop damage.
Bloomberg

[PARIS] Searing heat has devastated wheat fields across northern Europe while a combination of dry conditions and extreme rain in the Black Sea have hit output estimates, with prices soaring on fears of further crop damage.

Evidence of serious harm to crops is growing as harvesting heads north in Germany, the European Union's second largest wheat producer, and in Scandinavia, prompting further cuts to estimates for the 28-member bloc.

"The situation is catastrophic in northern Europe," Strategie Grains head analyst Andree Defois said on Thursday.

The consultancy last week cut its forecast for this year's soft wheat harvest in the EU, collectively the world's largest wheat grower, below 130 million tonnes, a six-year low, and Ms Defois said it could revise the estimate again.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

France, the EU's top producer, has also experienced extreme weather, prompting forecasters to cut their estimates to around 34 million tonnes from 36.6 million harvested last year.

Scandinavia and other Baltic states have also suffered, with Sweden's wheat crop seen falling 40 per cent while in Britain, where wheat crops are expected to fall to a five-year low, farmers are anxiously awaiting results as the harvest moves north.

"It's far worse than we expected," Sebastien Poncelet, analyst at Agritel said. "It has been months since it has rained in some parts of northern Europe and in Germany there should be no rain for at least another two weeks."

As harvesting progressed north Agritel revised its estimate for the European all-wheat crop by 3 million tonnes in the past week to 136.6 million tonnes, down 15 million on year, Mr Poncelet said.

Reacting to the crisis, the European Commission said on Thursday it would speed up payments to farmers hit by extreme drought and allow them to use fallow land that normally would not be used for production to feed their livestock.

Wheat prices have surged more than 20 per cent on European and US markets in the past three weeks on mounting worries over global wheat supplies. Prices were also supported by a severe drought hitting crops in Australia.

Euronext milling wheat futures hit a more than five-year high of 214.50 euros (S$340.8) per tonne on Thursday.

Overall output is seen falling to five-year lows, the International Grains Council said last week after lowering its forecasts for the EU's top four producers, France, Germany, Britain and Poland.

The wheat rally is reviving memories of 2007/08 when surging prices prompted a food crisis. But analysts say high stocks and other grain crops could compensate for part of the shortfall.

Although a further rally in wheat could eventually inflate consumer prices, said Abdolreza Abbassian, chief economist at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the impact should be curbed by stocks from 2017's hefty harvest.

Germany's wheat crop, wilted by the highest May temperatures since 1881, is expected to shrink 25 per cent this year, farmers' association DBV said.

The damage could see one of Europe's largest wheat exporters needing wheat imports in the coming year and has led to DBV calls for around 1 billion euros in drought aid.

Crops have not been as badly damaged in France, where harvesting had already started as the heatwave hit, and its wheat exporters are now seen as the main beneficiary of their neighbour's weather woes.

US farmers could also benefit - potentially toppling Russia as the world's leading exporter, analysts said.

In the Black Sea region, crops have been hurt by both dry weather and pouring rain, hitting grain quality.

Quality concerns are key in Russia, as it means less wheat of milling or bread-making quality to offer on world markets.

"It is basically clear that the harvest will not reach the last year's record but it is still going to be relatively large," said Arkady Zlochevsky, head of the Russian Grain Union.

"The problem is mostly related to the quality."

Strategie Grains sees the Russian wheat harvest falling 18 per cent this year, Ms Defois said. Russia harvested a record 85.7 million tonnes wheat crop in 2017, durum wheat included.

In Ukraine, which exports the vast majority of its output, the wheat crop was seen falling up to 16 per cent to 22-23 million tonnes after a spring drought and torrential rains in summer, the country's farm minister said.

Output in Romania, the EU's third largest wheat exporter, should fall at least 20 per cent on the year, Laurentiu Baciu, President of the farmers association LAPAR said.

"Output drops could be even bigger than that, day by day that percentage is increasing and situation in the field is degrading," he said. "Rains have not stopped for a single day."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 2% on rising supply, concern about trade tensions

China Aviation Oil Q2 net profit up 14.4%

Oil falls below US$74 on US inventories, Opec supply

Kuwait says oil market approaching stability

India's monsoon rains this year likely to miss forecast for normal showers

Vietnam coffee growers expecting record crop in coming season

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pm lee.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean must stay the course and press on with economic integration and innovation: PM Lee

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening