You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong forged documents to mislead banks, has 'no reasonable prospect of being restructured on its own': PwC

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 5:51 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 7:13 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

INSOLVENT oil trader Hin Leong Trading has "no reasonable prospect" of being rehabilitated as a standalone company, though it may have a shot at survival if its owners support the process by committing their other family assets to the restructuring.

This was the recommendation put forth...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China soy buyers ask exporters to guarantee coronavirus-free cargoes

Gold slips ahead of euro PMI data, second virus wave fears cap losses

Petronas in talks to settle sales tax dispute with energy rich Malaysian state

Cleantech Solar bags US$75m green loan from ING

What's gotten into the price of cheese?

New Zealand's Fonterra to pay farmers more for sustainable dairy

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Holdings hotel business "continues to be adversely affected"

RESORT group Banyan Tree Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its hotel business continues to be...

Jun 23, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 23, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy Resources to potentially pursue listing on Indonesian Stock Exchange

COAL producer Geo Energy Resources said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that one of its mining subsidiaries has...

Jun 23, 2020 06:18 PM
Government & Economy

Holding GE in the middle of pandemic not an easy decision: DPM Heng

IT is important for Singapore to hold its General Election now when the situation is relatively stable, given the...

Jun 23, 2020 06:13 PM
Stocks

STI rises on election news

THE Straits Times Index (STI) clawed back early losses to finish 5.23 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 2,634.92 on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.