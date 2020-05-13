Hin Leong's Ocean Tankers granted interim JM

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FOLLOWING in the footsteps of its troubled sister company Hin Leong Trading (HLT), Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd - Singapore's largest tanker operator - was granted interim judicial management (IJM) by the High Court on Tuesday.
The Business Times understands the court has...
