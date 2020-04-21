You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Historic oil crash a product of futures market under stress

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 6:41 AM

nz_refinery_210427.jpg
The price for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark oil, plunged well into negative territory on Monday, an unprecedented crash prompted by the imminent expiration of this month's futures contract.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The price for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark oil, plunged well into negative territory on Monday, an unprecedented crash prompted by the imminent expiration of this month's futures contract.

Yet the price of a barrel of the same grade of oil for June delivery was still positive, albeit at the low value of US$20.43 a barrel.

The difference demonstrates the nature of a futures markets operating under stress.

The price of the May contract plunged to -US$37.63 a barrel because, once it expires on Tuesday, buyers either need to take possession of the crude, or move the crude into storage to collect later.

But the US oil market is glutted due to an economic downturn in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, meaning there's little storage to be found.

SEE ALSO

US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve: Trump

The closely-watched supply tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma have just 21 million barrels of storage free, Rystad Energy estimated Monday.

That means speculators who held on to their contracts too long face an unprecedented penalty.

"The most simple explanation for negative oil prices is that midstream players are now paying 'buyers' to take oil volumes away as the physical storage limit will be reached," said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

"And what does that mean? That pricey shut-ins or even bankruptcies could now be cheaper for some operators, instead of paying tens of dollars to get rid of what they produce."

The futures market is currently betting that there will be a recovery in the economy in the months ahead that boosts oil demand and alleviates the supply glut.

This dynamic, in which front month contracts lag those in subsequent months, is known as "contango" and means that the July WTI contract finished Monday's session at US$26.28 a barrel, while August's contract ended at US$28.51 a barrel.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve: Trump

Oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic

US crude at US$10? It's a possibility, given latest dive to 21-year low

Two bunkering companies awarded licences

Oil plunges to below US$11 a barrel

Two global bunkering companies awarded licences in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

France virus toll tops 20,000 after 547 new deaths: official

[PARIS] France on Monday announced that more than 20,000 people had now died from the novel coronavirus in the...

Apr 21, 2020 06:53 AM
Technology

Facebook launches app for livestream gaming

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday launched a standalone gaming app, allowing users to create and watch livestreams...

Apr 21, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

US anti-confinement protesters demand economic freedom

[HARRISBURG, United States] The incessant clang of car horns rang out in the US state of Pennsylvania Monday as...

Apr 21, 2020 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve: Trump

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Monday the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to...

Apr 21, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz agree to form unity government

[JERUSALEM] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a historic deal Monday with one-time rival parliament...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.