Hong Kong slaughterhouse may shut due to pig shortage

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 2:33 PM

[HONG KONG] A slaughterhouse in Hong Kong may be closed due to a shortage of pigs from China, Sing Tao Daily reported Saturday.

Owners of the Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse are planning to apply for the land to be used as a columbarium, a site for storing funeral urns, the paper reported, citing two people in the industry who didn't wish to be named.

The government hasn't received formal notice from Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse on operational changes, Chui Tak-yi, undersecretary for food and health, told reporters in a briefing Saturday.

The government will prioritise increasing fresh pork supply from the mainland of China to Hong Kong, he said.

BLOOMBERG

