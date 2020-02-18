You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hottest fossil fuel market catches a chill as gas prices drop

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 11:38 AM

[FRANKFURT] A plunge in prices is shaking some of the more marginal players out of the liquefied natural gas market, chilling what until recently was the hottest part of the energy industry.

Major utilities from Orsted A/S in Denmark to Iberdrola SA in Spain are exiting the business. Naturgy Energy Group SA has made no secret it isn't comfortable with the volatility of LNG and was reported as considering an exit, and Vattenfall AB of Sweden won't even think about entering.

The moves drain momentum from a push by companies in almost every corner of the energy industry to start trading LNG. Over the past decade, commodity trading houses and oil majors have joined other utilities such as RWE AG in building their trading desks and investing in new facilities to handle the fuel.

"Now it is a pretty painful moment for the LNG market with such low prices," Frank van Doorn, Vattenfall's head of trading, said in an interview. "Vattenfall doesn't necessarily need to be active in the LNG market. It is not an obvious business case for us at the moment."

Optimism about the industry's prospects has crashed into economics. New export projects from Australia to the US have flooded the market with new supplies at the moment that warmer weather and the coronavirus in China curbed demand. The result is brimming storage tanks in Europe and prices for the commodity testing record lows.

SEE ALSO

Wind giants in Germany are not so keen on market rates after all

Lower prices are putting some LNG exporters in a complicated situation where they must decide whether to shut in production or accept losses in delivering cargoes at prices that won't cover their own costs, according to Domenico De Luca, head trading & sales at Axpo.

"In this environment we do see some curtailments already for a few certain LNG suppliers globally," Mr De Luca said. "This summer I wouldn't be surprised to see more extensive maintenance planned as some operators choose to use the low price environment to plan upkeep and repairs. We are now approaching levels that some more price-sensitive US. LNG shippers would make losses on full costs."

Activity in the LNG industry reached its highest level in five years in 2018, with contracts signed to deliver a total of 123 billion cubic meters of the fuel, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. Much of this increase relates to the development and financing of new liquefaction projects. A record-setting capacity of more than 170 billion cubic meters of natural gas liquefaction got final investment decisions, or FID, last year.

More LNG

While shipments continue to set new records, gas prices around the globe have fallen, and that has gutted margins for spot LNG traders, said Ewout Eijkelenboom, a senior consultant at the Dutch industry adviser Kyos Energy Consulting.

"There is too much competition, with everyone wanting to deliver into Europe, the only place with flexible demand in the world now," he said.

A few see an opportunity in low prices. Storage sites are charging higher fees to keep gas for future months. It's also a good moment for LNG buyers who want to sign long-term contracts from projects set to come on line in the next few years, Mr Eijkelenboom said. They can get favourable terms from sellers eager to lock in steady customers and may turn highly profitable if the LNG price recovers.

"The LNG sector is suffering as we are in a bearish cycle," Mr De Luca said. "I see it as a short-term situation, more like a contingency moment."

For Vattenfall, the high costs of entering the market at such an uncertain time makes LNG unattractive.

"LNG is a high-ticket item. You need scale, capital and resources to start that business," Mr van Doorn said. "The gas hubs in our market in the Netherlands and Germany are very liquid, so for sourcing our gas portfolio we don't need LNG."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex signs contracts for new oil projects -CEO

Brazil's soybean crop 'exceptional' as harvesting progresses - AgRural

Bumitama Agri's Q4 profit up 26% on higher palm oil prices

BHP warns coronavirus could impact demand

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 11:32 AM
Technology

Apple jars investors into coronavirus realities

[HONG KONG] Apple could finally make investors as concerned as the wider population about the latest novel...

Feb 18, 2020 11:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex signs contracts for new oil projects -CEO

[CIUDAD DEL CARMEN, Mexico] Mexican national oil company Pemex has begun signing contracts with oilfield service...

Feb 18, 2020 11:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil's soybean crop 'exceptional' as harvesting progresses - AgRural

[SAO PAULO]  Brazilian soybean production in the 2019/2020 cycle is expected to reach a record of 125.6 million...

Feb 18, 2020 11:21 AM
Consumer

Virus outbreak in China threatens global antibiotics supply: European business group

[BEIJING] The world could face a shortage of antibiotics if the pharmaceutical industry's supply problems posed by...

Feb 18, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

China regulator says coronavirus impact on industries to show in Feb

[BEIJING] The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China's various industries will mainly show up in February, a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly