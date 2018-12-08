You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
BT EXCLUSIVE

'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Sat, Dec 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

BT_20181208_NOBLE_3638539.jpg
"The next step now is to do my job with other companies... move on from this very time-consuming story." - Iceberg Research's Arnaud Vagner.
BT FILE PHOTO

BT_20181208_NOBLETURN_3638541.jpg
A Noble Group coal mine in Australia. Mr Vagner said he started "digging" into Noble on a tipoff about valuations involving Australian-listed coal miner Yancoal, in which Noble had a stake.
PHOTO: NOBLE GROUP

Singapore

ICEBERG Research's Arnaud Vagner ought to be having his moment now, after three years of tirelessly slamming the Noble Group and being called a "disgruntled" ex-employee (a label he disputes).

Now that Noble's relisting has been called off on the back of a probe by the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Best World COO lauds new China strategy as share price surges

BT_20181208_PG1COVER_3637908.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Brunch

Restricted Regime

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
4 MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%
5 Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

Dec 8, 2018
Garage

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

BT_20181208_SCAUTO_3638432.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Transport

Homegrown SC Auto launches first made-in-Singapore bus to meet demand for coaches

Dec 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Rise in payrolls and wages in November is less than forecast

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening