You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 8:57 AM

nz_Icahn_091063.jpg
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday the energy sector will bounce back one day but shareholders need to be very patient and he is not urging people to buy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday the energy sector will bounce back one day but shareholders need to be very patient and he is not urging people to buy.

Mr Icahn, with stakes in CVR Energy, Cheniere Energy and Occidental Petroleum, said the key to making money is to buy when companies are out of favor.

"I'm not saying go out and buy energy stocks tomorrow," he noted at the 13D Monitor Conference on activist investing.

But Mr Icahn said, without elaborating, that he was bracing for a sweep of bankruptcies in the sector, which is in a slump as demand has plunged during the coronavirus pandemic.

He joked that in three years' time, people may kick themselves for not having snapped up inexpensive energy companies in 2020.

SEE ALSO

In a world with too much oil, Opec+ sweats its next move

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Icahn's investment style, he acknowledged, is a little different as an activist who proposes remedies to companies with management problems and often wins board seats.

"We've been really helpful at many companies," often by freeing them from incompetent management, Mr Icahn said. Forbes estimates his net worth at US$16.7 billion.

Critics have called him a corporate raider for his hostile takeover in 1985 of Trans World Airlines whose assets he stripped, leading to its demise.

"I work all day, don't ask me why," said Mr Icahn, aged 84, when most people are comfortably retired. "I have a lot of different deals going on. I like the action."n

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Argentina becomes first country to approve genetically modified wheat

Oil jumps on supply cuts in US Gulf, wariness about North Sea, Opec

In a world with too much oil, Opec+ sweats its next move

Singapore's Pavilion, Finland's Gasum to develop global LNG bunker supply network

Festive food craving set to boost India's demand for palm oil

Gold holds steady on US stimulus hopes, US jobs data in focus

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 09:02 AM
Government & Economy

Japan household spending, real wages extend Covid-driven declines

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending fell for an 11th straight month in August and real wages marked half a year of...

Oct 9, 2020 08:51 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Oct 9, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

[BENGALURU] British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is planning for a UK-wide carbon tax that could raise billions of...

Oct 9, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau fears 'disruptions' in event of tight US vote result

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday his government feared "some disruptions" if the...

Oct 9, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for