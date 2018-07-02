You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Importing LNG to Australia's southeast faces cost hurdles: government

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 2:51 PM

[MELBOURNE] Plans to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Australia, the world's second largest LNG exporter, could help cap soaring local gas prices, although the economics might not work, the Australian government said on Monday.

Over the past two years, four projects to import LNG have been proposed following the opening of three new LNG export plants on the east coast that have sucked gas out of the southeastern market and nearly tripled wholesale gas prices.

The Australian energy market operator recently wound back a forecast for a near-term deficit, saying it no longer expects a gas shortfall in southeastern Australia before 2030 thanks to expected new production and government pressure on LNG exporters to boost local supply.

But LNG import plans are advancing and could still be justified as gas produced in Queensland state is expensive, piping it to the south where the gas is needed is costly, and LNG from the Asian spot market could be cheaper, the Department of Industry said in a report released on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While there are challenges to LNG imports into Australia's east coast gas market, there are also reasons to think that proposals for an import terminal may go ahead," it said in its quarterly Resources and Energy report.

The report said the main challenges will be to find cheap LNG beyond 2022, when demand is expected to start outstripping supply, and to line up enough gas demand to underpin import projects.

The report found that US gas at around current prices could be delivered to Asia for US$8.00 per MMbtu, or A$10.10 per gigajoule (GJ), roughly in line with current gas prices for industrial users.

However regasification, including capital costs, would add between A$1.30-A$2.60 per GJ to the cost.

The country's no.2 energy retailer AGL Energy has the most advanced plans, having secured a jetty to park a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). It aims to start importing by 2021.

ExxonMobil Corp, the dominant supplier into the southeast market, recently confirmed it is considering importing LNG, while a consortium involving Japan's JERA is looking to start imports from 2020.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Baker Tech calls off proposed investment in Emas Offshore

BP holds millions of barrels of oil off China as demand falters

BP holds millions of barrels of oil off China as demand falters

CNMC's Sokor mine in Malaysia produced 8,750 ounces of gold in Q2

Clean fuel? Methane leaks threaten natural gas' climate-friendly image

White House backs off tweet on Saudis helping lower oil prices

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
3 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
4 PropNex's IPO public tranche subscribed 24.6 times
5 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc70tyzhla8bc4vmof1pa_doc70s0fd2q30nh7zpumzn.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korea President Moon Jae In to visit Singapore, India next week

Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening