You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

India cuts tax on palm oil imports; Malaysia to benefit the most

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIA has cut import taxes on crude and refined palm oil from South-east Asian countries after a request from suppliers, a government notification said.

The reduction will lead to higher imports of palm oil by the world's biggest edible oil buyer in coming months as it would narrow the difference between the tropical vegetable oil and competitors such as soya oil and sunflower oil.

The duty on crude palm oil was lowered to 40 per cent from 44 per cent, while a tax on the refined variety was cut to 50 per cent from 54 per cent, according to the notification issued late on Monday. The cuts took effect on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysian shipments of refined palm oil will be taxed at 45 per cent compared with 54 per cent earlier, the government said in a separate notice.

In March 2018, India raised the import tax on crude palm oil to 44 per cent from 30 per cent and lifted the tax on refined palm oil to 54 per cent from 40 per cent.

Palm oil is now seen as more competitive due to the duty reduction and this will lead to higher imports from January onwards, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil importer.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soya oil from Argentina and Brazil. It also buys small volumes of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.

Its palm oil imports dropped 6.4 per cent from a year ago to 8.7 million tonnes in the 2017/18 marketing year ended in October, according to Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade body.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the top two palm oil producers, were seeking a reduction in the import tax by New Delhi as inventories were rising in both countries due to higher output.

India's palm oil imports could have fallen in December but will jump this month as some importers had delayed shipments in anticipation of tax cuts, said BV Mehta, executive director of the SEA.

The effective duty difference between crude and refined palm oil has narrowed to 5.5 per cent from 11 per cent for shipments from Malaysia, which could lead to higher imports of refined palm oil, Mr Mehta said.

"This is a death knell for the domestic refining industry and will halt expansion of palm plantations in the country," he said.

India relies on imports for 70 per cent of its edible oil consumption, up from 44 per cent in 2001/02.

"Traditionally, Indonesia corners the bulk of India's palm oil market. The duty reduction will now allow Malaysia to raise its share," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices end with first year of losses since 2015

India misses power goal as more than 1m homes still in the dark

Commodities cap another dismal year; 2019 offers little respite

India cuts tax on crude, refined palm oil imports from Asean countries

Oil slumps to first annual loss since 2015 to end turbulent year

Bayer's Monsanto sues Wells Fargo, Citizens over default threats

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Must Read

file73eqgbudb0418a7j68hn.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Cooperation best for both China and US, Xi tells Trump

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

BP_KJU_010119_20.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim says "new path" inevitable if US demands unilateral action

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening