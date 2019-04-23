You are here

India says it has 'robust plan' to guarantee oil supply after end to Iran waivers

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 11:39 PM

[MUMBAI] India said on Tuesday its refineries will have adequate oil supplies, thanks in part to imports from other producers, despite the United States' demand that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions.

"There will be additional supplies from other major oil producing countries from different parts of the world," India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it had a robust plan in place to ensure supply.

"The Indian refineries are fully prepared without any problem to meet the national demand for petrol, diesel and other petroleum products in the country."

