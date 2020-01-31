You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indian Oil Corp to raise refinery's processing capacity by 50%

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 4:09 PM

rk_IndianOilCorp_310120.jpg
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will invest 137.79 billion rupees (S$2.63 billion) to expand the capacity of its Barauni refinery in eastern Bihar state by 50 per cent to 180,000 barrels per day by April 2023, the company said on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will invest 137.79 billion rupees (S$2.63 billion) to expand the capacity of its Barauni refinery in eastern Bihar state by 50 per cent to 180,000 barrels per day by April 2023, the company said on Friday.

The state-run company is raising its refining capacity to meet growing demand for petroleum products in the country. India has emerged as a bright spot for refined fuel demand.

Refined fuel consumption - a proxy for oil demand - in the December quarter rose 2.6 per cent from a year earlier.

India's oil demand growth is set to overtake China by mid-2020s, priming the country for more refinery investment but making it more vulnerable to supply disruption in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said earlier this month.

Indian Oil Corp reported a threefold rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, mainly due to inventory gains.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold inches down as WHO eases virus fears, but set for monthly gain

Indonesian coal firm Resources Global makes year's first SGX debut at S$0.21

Japan's Nippon Steel to cut 10% of crude steel capacity: Nikkei

Oil falls to new 3-month lows as virus fears grow, Opec mulls meeting

US refiners, chemical plants pare insurance cover

Oil resumes fall after US stockpile build-up adds to China virus fears

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 04:17 PM
Stocks

Taiwan finance minister says now's not the time to intervene in markets

[TAIPEI] Now is not the time for Taiwan's National Stabilisation Fund to intervene in the stock markets, which...

Jan 31, 2020 04:14 PM
Banking & Finance

UK financial watchdog to probe ad agency M&C Saatchi after accounting scandal

[BENGALURU] M&C Saatchi said on Friday Britain's financial watchdog had started an investigation after the...

Jan 31, 2020 04:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan warns of cyber-attack vulnerability ahead of Olympic Games

[TOKYO] Japan's financial institutions must guard against cyber attacks ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with...

Jan 31, 2020 04:00 PM
Consumer

UK clothing retailer French Connection drops plans to sell as it focuses on turnaround

[BENGALURU] London-based French Connection Group said on Friday it had dropped plans to sell the company after...

Jan 31, 2020 03:57 PM
Consumer

Hitachi makes 531.1b yen offer for full control of industrial gear unit

[TOKYO] Hitachi said on Friday it will spend 531.1 billion yen (S$6.63 billion) to take full control of listed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly