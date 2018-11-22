Indian rice samples fail test for Egypt’s rice import tender

Workers sit and lie on stacked bags of rice at a warehouse in Mumbai, India. The Indian rice samples offered in Egypt's first rice purchasing tender for 2018 have all failed a cooking test required for approval for purchase.

[DUBAI] The Indian rice samples offered in Egypt's first rice purchasing tender for 2018 have all failed a cooking test required for approval for purchase, three trade sources with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

All Chinese rice samples were accepted while one Vietnamese rice sample was accepted and the other rejected, they said.

Egypt, which has turned from a rice exporter to an importer because of water shortages, has in the past purchased rice from India.

The samples are being tested by a research centre at before approval of offers.

REUTERS