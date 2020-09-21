You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia aims to reach annual target with shorter Banyu Urip oilfield shutdown

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 11:40 AM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will shorten a planned shutdown at its Banyu Urip field and accelerate drilling at the Rokan block in a bid to reach its target for oil and gas lifting this year, the country's upstream regulator SKK Migas said on Monday.

These are among the several measures SKK Migas said it would do in the remainder of 2020, aimed at increasing average crude oil lifting for the year by 3,900 barrels per day (bpd) and gas by 70 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

The Banyu Urip field, operated by a unit of Exxon Mobil , is situated in Cepu, the biggest oil-producing block in Indonesia.

The shutdown, scheduled for this month, will be trimmed to nine days, spokeswoman of SKK Migas Susana Kurniasih said in a statement, noting that the field produced 228,000 bpd as of Aug 12. However, she did not specify the duration of the initially planned shutdown.

The regulator is also ramping up talks with a Chevron unit for an agreement about drilling of 11 wells at the Rokan block in the fourth quarter.

SEE ALSO

Jet fuel is now so cheap it's being blended for use by ships

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rokan, the country's second-biggest crude oil-producing block, is currently operated by Chevron Pacific Indonesia, but will be transferred to state oil and gas company Pertamina by next August.

An SKK Migas official previously said Chevron is expected to drill 107 wells before its contract ends, 11 of which in November and December, but pending negotiations with the regulator.

Official data showed Indonesia's national crude oil lifting in January-August was 706,900 bpd, above the government's revised target of 705,000 bpd for 2020, but slowing from the year's first half, while its gas lifting in the same period was 5,516 mmscfd, below this year's revised target of 5,556 mmscfd.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Jet fuel is now so cheap it's being blended for use by ships

Oil prices slip on potential Libyan oil return

World's biggest lockdown chokes Indian gold smuggling routes

Strong case for copper rally to continue

Opec member Libya edges closer to reopening its battered oil sector

Oil workers flee as third storm in month aims for US offshore fields

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 11:40 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

WITH increasing focus on food safety and quality, it is imperative to deepen the trust premium of Singapore food...

Sep 21, 2020 11:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Jet fuel is now so cheap it's being blended for use by ships

[SINGAPORE] The fuel that powers passenger planes is normally among the most expensive oil products, but in a sign...

Sep 21, 2020 11:22 AM
Real Estate

Maxwell House up for collective sale with S$295m reserve price

COMMERCIAL building Maxwell House has been launched for collective sale via a public tender, the appointed property...

Sep 21, 2020 11:08 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets weighed by virus spikes and stimulus gridlock

[HONG KONG] Most Asian markets fell on Monday following another disappointing performance on Wall Street with...

Sep 21, 2020 11:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip on potential Libyan oil return

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Monday on the potential return of oil output from Libya even as rising coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

Singapore stocks open flat on Monday; STI up 0.03%

CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.