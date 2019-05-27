You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia, Inpex agree on Masela gas block framework

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 9:30 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's oil and gas regulator SKK Migas has agreed with Japanese energy explorer Inpex Corp on a framework for a revised US$20 billion development plan for the Masela gas block, the energy ministry said on Monday.

The government expects to have at least a 50 per cent share in production from the block, the ministry said in a statement.

The Masela project has faced a prolonged delay since the Indonesian government ordered Inpex in 2016 to change the liquefied natural gas plant development scheme from offshore to inland in order to better benefit the local economy.

The agreement was reached during a visit by Indonesian officials to Tokyo, the ministry said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government aims to sign the final deal with Inpex during G20 meetings in Japan in late June.

"This negotiation has been going on for 18 years. The investment value is between US$18 billion to US$20 billion, with fair split for the Republic of Indonesia and the contractors," energy minister Ignasius Jonan said separately on his Instagram account on Monday.

The change of development plan from offshore to inland has pushed the estimated start of production to the late 2020s.

Located in eastern Indonesia, the block is currently 65 per cent controlled by Inpex and 35 per cent by Royal Dutch Shell .

Shell is looking for buyers for its stake in the project, which could raise around US$1 billion, sources said this month.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Quebec provincial leader aims to boost use of hydroelectric power

Australia's gas industry faces climate test despite election win

Oil under pressure as US-China trade war weighs, but Opec cuts still support

Vietnam culls 1.7m pigs as virus spreads to new areas

World's dirtiest air presents challenge for Modi in second term

Asian renewable investment to overtake upstream oil and gas spending in 2020 -Rystad

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

Must Read

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

May 27, 2019
Garage

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening