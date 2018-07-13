You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia strikes initial deal over Freeport unit

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA and Freeport-McMoRan Inc have struck an initial agreement for state-owned mining company PT Inalum to take a controlling stake in Freeport's local unit, government officials said on Thursday, though the final price for the deal remains unclear.

The agreement will give Indonesia control of the Grasberg mine, the world's second-biggest copper mine, and should cap years of wrangling over the mining rights for the site. Last August, the two sides agreed to let Freeport keep operating the mine while ceding control.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said an initial agreement had been reached for Inalum to increase its stake in Freeport's local unit to 51 per cent from 9.36 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I think this is a leap forward. We have to have a larger amount of income from tax, royalties, dividends ... so the value of our mining sector can benefit everybody," Mr Joko told reporters.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati was scheduled to sign a heads of agreement with PT Freeport Indonesia on Thursday, a ministry spokesman said earlier.

It was not immediately clear whether a resolution had been reached on how the mine will be managed by Freeport with Indonesia as the majority shareholder.

During Freeport's five decades of operating Grasberg, located in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua, there has been frequent friction between the government and the company over revenue sharing and the mine's social and environmental impact.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport has been in negotiations with Indonesia to secure long-term operating rights at Grasberg after the government introduced new rules aimed at giving Jakarta greater control over the nation's resources.

Efforts to finalise a deal have been complicated by concerns over the environmental impact of the project.

With presidential elections due in 2019, sealing a deal to get a majority stake for Indonesia in one of the world's biggest mining operations is a priority for President Joko, who is widely expected to seek a second term in office.

A deal is also critical for Freeport, as it needs long-term certainty to push forward with the massive investment needed to develop an underground mining phase at Grasberg from the current open-pit construction.

As part of the acquisition deal, Inalum was expected to acquire the 40 per cent participating interest in Grasberg held by mining giant Rio Tinto. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Traders call for more transparency in booming LNG market

World's oil supply cushion could be stretched to the limit: IEA

Indonesia to pay US$3.85b for majority stake in Freeport's Grasberg copper mine

Alliance's institutional shareholder will vote for proposed merger

Gold holds steady near 1-week low as dollar firms against yen

POSH, Kerry TJ Logistics team up for Taiwan's offshore wind market

Editor's Choice

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening