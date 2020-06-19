You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia to build pipeline from Rokan block to Dumai refinery

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 1:14 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state gas utility, Perusahan Gas Negara (PGN), said on Friday it will begin construction on a 367km crude oil pipeline on the island of Sumatra in July connecting to the Dumai refinery.

The US$300 million pipeline will connect the Rokan oil block on the island to Pertamina's Dumai refinery, and will be built through PGN's subsidiary PT Pertamina Gas, PGN said in a statement.

Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina is aiming to take over the Rokan oil block from Chevron in August next year.

PGN's director of infrastructure and technology, Redy Ferryanto, said in the statement 250,000 barrels of oil per day will be transported from Rokan to Pertamina's refinery in Dumai, adding the project is due to be completed by the end of next year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto starts internal review into sacred caves blast

Oil edges up on Opec output cut compliance; pandemic still weighs

Brent crude to average US$55 till 2050, says BP

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

Indian PM Modi opens coal mining to private sector

China could top Japan's LNG imports in 2020 as coronavirus cuts demand

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's deflation gathers momentum as prices extend declines

[TOKYO] Japan's core consumer prices fell for a second straight month in May, reinforcing deflation expectations and...

Jun 19, 2020 01:10 PM
Transport

Air freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools

[SYDNEY] An air cargo boom driven by demand for protective gear against the coronavirus has peaked and rates, while...

Jun 19, 2020 12:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects slower Singapore office leasing momentum in Phase Two

CGS-CIMB said on Thursday it expects slower leasing momentum in the office rental sector due to a weaker...

Jun 19, 2020 12:25 PM
Government & Economy

Fauci confident in vaccine efforts, predicts no more US lockdowns

[WASHINGTON] The United States does not need more widespread lockdowns to bring its Covid-19 outbreak under control...

Jun 19, 2020 12:23 PM
Transport

Nissan plans more shift cuts at Japan car plants due to low demand: sources

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor plans to cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, two...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.