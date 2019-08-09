You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia trade minister recommends tariffs on EU dairy to fight biodiesel duties

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 2:11 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's trade minister on Friday said he has asked dairy importers to find new sources other than from countries in the European Union (EU), as his ministry is working to place a levy on European dairy products.

Enggartiasto Lukita said he will immediately recommend to an inter-ministerial team a 20 to 25 per cent tariff on EU dairy products, saying this was his response to the EU's plan to impose anti-subsidy duties of 8 to 18 per cent on biodiesel.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

nz_goldman_090846.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysia files charges against current, former directors of Goldman Sachs units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly