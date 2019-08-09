Indonesia trade minister recommends tariffs on EU dairy to fight biodiesel duties

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's trade minister on Friday said he has asked dairy importers to find new sources other than from countries in the European Union (EU), as his ministry is working to place a levy on European dairy products.

Enggartiasto Lukita said he will immediately recommend to an inter-ministerial team a 20 to 25 per cent tariff on EU dairy products, saying this was his response to the EU's plan to impose anti-subsidy duties of 8 to 18 per cent on biodiesel.

REUTERS