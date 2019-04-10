You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesian gold miner Amman looking into US$600m IPO

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

PT AMMAN Mineral Nusa Tenggara, which owns the second largest copper and gold mine in Indonesia, is weighing an initial public offering that could raise as much as US$600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with advisers to list in Jakarta as early as the fourth quarter, said the sources. The firm also owns other prospective copper and gold mines located in West Sumbawa regency in West Nusa Tenggara province, according to its website.

Amman Mineral would be joining companies such as Lion Air, pharmaceutical firm PT Soho Global Health and PT Bank DKI in seeking a listing in Jakarta this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bloomberg News reported in March that Indonesia's biggest private carrier has been discussing a fundraising target of around US$1 billion through an IPO.

Any deal, in particular by Amman Mineral or Lion Air, would electrify the IPO market in South-east Asia's largest economy this year. Companies have raised a total of US$25.5 million through IPOs so far this year, down from US$67.7 million in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

No final decisions have been made, and details including the size and timing of any deal could change, the sources said. A representative from Amman Mineral declined to comment.

Amman Mineral, which started operations in 2000, has produced about 3.6 million tonnes of copper and eight million ounces of gold, according to its website.

It also owns facilities that include a processing plant with 120,000 tonnes capacity per day, an 112-megawatt coal-fired power plant, a port with a ferry terminal, air services and a town site.

PT Amman Mineral Internasional controls 82.2 per cent of Amman Mineral while PT Pukuafu Indah has the remaining stake. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

For peek into oil market's future, go back to 1990s: Goldman

China plans to ban cryptocurrency mining in renewed clampdown

Aramco sees successful debut bond sale orders

SoftBank backs startup pioneering hyper-accurate weather reports

Oil gains up to 2% to five-month high as Libyan output threatened

Saudis threaten to ditch oil trades in dollars if US passes 'Nopec' law

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

lwx_pmlee_100419_4.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

BT_20190410_STMARITIME10_3749034.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundaries within a month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening