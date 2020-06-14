You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia's Pertamina creates four new sub-holding units

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 - 2:48 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Pertamina said it is creating four new "sub-holding" units, including subsidiaries across the oil and gas supply chain.

The move is part of Indonesia's effort to revamp hundreds of state companies to boost profitability, as well as improve transparency and public trust.

"Presently, Pertamina's business scope is very broad," chief executive Nicke Widyawati said in a statement late on Saturday.

"With these sub-holdings, each business will be able to grow more quickly and aggressively to develop world-class capabilities," she added.

The four new units include an upstream unit under Pertamina Hulu Energi, a refinery unit under Kilang Pertamina Internasional, a power and renewable energy unit under Pertamina Power Indonesia and a trading unit under Patra Niaga.

SEE ALSO

Venezuela's oil production plunges to lowest level since 1945

Pertamina already has a gas sub-holding under Perusahaan Gas Negara.

Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprise Ministry said on Friday that it planned to group Pertamina's units into "sub-holdings" which will eventually launch initial public offerings within two years.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 02:36 PM
Transport

Lawmakers brand British Airways job cuts a 'national disgrace'

[LONDON] UK lawmakers lashed out at British Airways (BA) over plans for 12,000 job cuts, saying the carrier had...

Jun 14, 2020 02:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong democrats fear disqualifications ahead of key election

[HONG KONG] As the leader of one of the largest pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong's legislature, Alvin Yeung could...

Jun 14, 2020 02:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Venezuela's oil production plunges to lowest level since 1945

[CARACAS] Oil production in Venezuela, the country with the world's largest reserves of crude, has fallen to a 75-...

Jun 14, 2020 02:01 PM
Real Estate

Germany may make property sales harder after Berlin rent freeze

[BERLIN] Germany's construction minister, Horst Seehofer, wants to help protect tenants by making it more difficult...

Jun 14, 2020 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

Businessman close to Maduro arrested; Venezuela slams 'arbitrary detention'

[NEW YORK] Authorities in Cape Verde have arrested a businessman close to Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.