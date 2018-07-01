You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iran vows to foil US bid to block oil exports

Sun, Jul 01, 2018 - 10:35 PM

file70tj1866e2ro9bixad2.jpg
"We will surely do something to thwart the US rallying cry that Iranian oil (exports) must be stemmed," First Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri said in statements broadcast on state television.

[TEHERAN] Iran vowed Sunday to defeat US efforts to block its oil exports and warned rival producer Saudi Arabia it would never take Tehran's "place" on the international oil market.

"We will surely do something to thwart the US rallying cry that Iranian oil (exports) must be stemmed," First Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri said in statements broadcast on state television.

"The (Iranian) government has a plan... and God willing we are certain that we will be able to sell as much oil as we want," he said.

The United States exited from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May and said it would reimpose economic sanctions on the Islamic republic and its business partners by November 4.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday a senior State Department official described tightening the noose on Tehran as "one of our top national security priorities".

The official warned countries including China and India, who are key buyers of Iranian oil, that they should stop purchasing crude from the country before the November deadline or face US sanctions.

European countries have been attempting to negotiate exemptions for their firms, but the official confirmed that US President Donald Trump intends to stick to his deadline.

"We're not granting waivers," the official said.

Mr Jahangiri's remarks came a day after Trump said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman had agreed to his request to ramp up oil production.

"Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & dysfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference," Trump said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Prices too high! He has agreed!," Mr Trump added.

Mr Jahangiri said it was not that "simple".

"They're begging the Saudis to raise their output so that if Iran's quota decreases nothing will happen to the markets," said Mr Jahangiri.

"In this battle, any country that tries to take Iran's place on the oil market will be guilty of treason against Iran... and surely one day it will pay the price of this treason," he said.

The official Saudi Press Agency confirmed a phone call between Mr Trump and King Salman about oil, but mentioned no specifics and the White House later struck a more cautious tone, saying in a statement the two leaders had "reaffirmed their dedication to a healthy and stable global energy market".

Tehran and Riyadh are members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a cartel that manages supply to the global market via production quotas so as to keep prices in member states' favour.

Iran and Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 and are locked in several proxy wars in the Middle East, including in Yemen.

Opec members agreed on June 22 to increase collective production by around one million barrels per day, in a context where oil prices have approximately doubled from a 2016 low.

But members did not reach a decision "to assign any allocated production level of any member to others", Iran's oil minister Bijan Zangeneh said in a letter addressed to the oil cartel published by the ministry's Shana news agency.

Without naming Saudi Arabia, Zangeneh wrote "any increase" in production by any member state "beyond commitments stipulated in OPEC's decisions ... would constitute (a) breach of the agreement."

The letter calls on the president of Opec to "remind" member states to "adhere to their commitments ... and refrain from any unilateral measures undermining the unity and independence" of Opec.

Iran possesses the second-largest gas reserves on the planet, after Russia, and the fourth-largest oil supplies, while Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

China Aviation Oil buys UK-based jet fuel outfit for US$8m

Oil drillers cut US rig fleet in aftermath of Opec moves

Thyssenkrupp seals landmark steel venture with Tata Steel

Big oil pushes gas as fossil fuel answer to global warming

Oil prices slip on trade frictions, but crude market remains tight

China steel giant ordered to probe pollution violations

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

Jun 30, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Key risks to consider when investing in corporate perpetuals

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

Most Read

1 Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors
2 Was oBike just building to sell?
3 CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m
4 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
5 Former HSBC senior VP jailed 10 years and six months for cheating elderly women of their savings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

BT_20180630_20ANSON_3486467.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

BT_20180630_BOARD_3486525.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening