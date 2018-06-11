You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iraq accuses other oil producers of exceeding quotas

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 11:22 PM

file6tyvpps4p075kwx4k4c.jpg
Iraq's largest oil refinery in the northern town of Baiji. Iraq on Monday accused other oil-producing countries of extracting more barrels of crude than agreed by Opec and its partners, ahead of a meeting of the cartel next week.

[BAGHDAD] Iraq on Monday accused other oil-producing countries of extracting more barrels of crude than agreed by Opec and its partners, ahead of a meeting of the cartel next week.

"Producers who are or are not members of Opec have not respected the set target... and the price of petrol has not reached the desired level," said Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi.

In order to "reach a fair and consistent price, we need more support, stability and engagement from the producing countries for the agreement" reached in early 2017, he said in a statement.

At the time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries pledged to limit oil output and measures to boost crude prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite making this committment, Iraq itself regularly exceeds the limit, according to experts.

It has often called for measures to be taken to boost oil prices to support its budget, hit largely by the price slump and its three-year war on jihadists.

Opec and its partners are scheduled to discuss the agreement at a meeting in Vienna on June 22.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

China's CNPC ships first larger-sized diesel cargo to Brazil

China's CNPC ships first larger-sized diesel cargo to Brazil

Mitsubishi Materials unveils boardroom shake-up as data tampering scandal deepens

Mitsubishi Materials unveils boardroom shake-up as data tampering scandal deepens

Rain brings wheat relief in Australia's west

Rain brings wheat relief in Australia's west

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
5 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening