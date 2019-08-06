You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iron ore collapses into a bear market

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 11:40 AM

nz_ironore_060858.jpg
Ore for September was 1 per cent lower at US$94.85 a ton in Singapore at 10:58am, paring a bigger intraday fall after the stronger fixing by the People's Bank of China. Among miners, shares in Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group extended declines in Sydney while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd rose.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Iron ore has been driven into a bear market after an abrupt reversal of fortunes. The commodity that soared in the first half is getting pummeled early in the second as the US-China trade war morphs into a currency battle, supplies pick up and signals suggest softening demand.

Spot benchmark ore has sunk to US$99.50 a ton, more than 20 per cent lower than the five-year peak hit last month, according to Mysteel Global. On Tuesday, futures in Singapore traded lower even after China's central bank set its currency fixing stronger than expected, a move that helped other commodities to gain.

The steel-making commodity has fallen out of favor amid a broader slump in metals as the trade war escalates. The Trump administration formally labeled China a currency manipulator after the country's central bank allowed the yuan to drop beyond a key level. In addition, iron ore is getting undermined as global supply is expected to improve, mainland port stockpiles are rebounding, and a gauge of mills' profitability has turned negative.

Bulk commodities have been "battered by the rising trade tensions," Australia & New Zealand Banking Group said. The tensions have hit when signs of rising supply are worrying the market, it said, referring to Vale SA's plan to bring back more of the capacity that was suspended after a dam burst.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ore for September was 1 per cent lower at US$94.85 a ton in Singapore at 10:58am, paring a bigger intraday fall after the stronger fixing by the People's Bank of China. Among miners, shares in Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group extended declines in Sydney while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd rose.

A slump in iron ore back below US$100 had been widely flagged by banks and some steel mills, with the focus on expectations for a rebound in seaborne supply after the first-half squeeze. Morgan Stanley has forecast that the raw material will slump to US$90 a ton in the fourth quarter.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Australia to consider reserving some gas for home market

China firms stop purchases of US farm produce: state media

Oil falls 3% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

Electric ambition: BHP eyes EV market with speciality chemicals

Australia's Oil Search says encouraged by PNG 'in principle' support for Papua LNG deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YZJ Shipbuilding, Netlink NBN Trust, Sasseur Reit, Apac Realty

nz_yuann_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China fixes currency above 7 per US dollar and stronger than expected, seeking to stem slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly