You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

It’s blue skies in gold ETFs as investors flee equity turbulence

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 11:12 AM

SL_gold_281218_31.jpg
As US stocks approach a bear market, investors are seeking shelter in gold exchange-traded funds typically seen as a safety play in times of uncertainty.
PHOTO: HERBAL PHARM

[NEW YORK] As US stocks approach a bear market, investors are seeking shelter in gold exchange-traded funds typically seen as a safety play in times of uncertainty.

The US$32.4 billion SPDR Gold Shares fund, ticker GLD, saw inflows of more than US$643 million one day this week, the most since July 2016. The fund has received cash infusions for three straight sessions, totaling US$846 million. Similarly, the iShares Gold Trust, or IAU, took in about US$114 million since Friday.

Inflows into gold ETFs come on the back of an extended downturn in the S&P 500 Index, which has slid 17 per cent this quarter as investors worry about trade negotiations, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and a US government shutdown. One of the rare bright spots in markets these days is gold, with the precious metal up more than 7 per cent this quarter and set for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years.

"When you get times of strife or fear or volatility in the markets, people tend to buy gold as a safe haven," said Sean O'Hara, president at Pacer ETFs Distributors. "People's fear takes over, emotions get us."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gold can be a store of value and some longer-term trends make it attractive, according to Dave Campbell, a principal at BOS, a San Francisco-based wealth management firm with around US$4.2 billion in assets under management.

"There doesn't seem to be any fiscal restraint in Washington these days," he said in an interview. "That means we're borrowing money or will be printing, but it's a tough road and that could weigh on our currency. Gold could actually hold up its value over time better."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil watchers see US$70 a barrel in 2019 as recession fears fade

Oil prices slide as concerns about global economy, oversupply weigh

Trading losses at Sinopec said to spur top execs' suspensions

Oil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply fears after 8% rebound

Saudi Aramco sets up fuel retail unit

Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening