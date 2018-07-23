You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan's Nippon Life to stop financing coal-fired power

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 11:41 AM

BP_Nippon Life_230718_83.jpg
Nippon Life Insurance Co will no longer extend loans for, or invest in, coal-fired power plants due to environmental concerns, an official at Japan's biggest life insurer said, in the first such move by a major Japanese institutional investor.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nippon Life Insurance Co will no longer extend loans for, or invest in, coal-fired power plants due to environmental concerns, an official at Japan's biggest life insurer said, in the first such move by a major Japanese institutional investor.

Japanese banks in recent months have tightened lending criteria for coal power, indicating a global divestment of fossil-fuel assets that has cut US$6 trillion worth of investment has reached the world's third-biggest economy.

"We have decided to stop new investment and lending to coal-fired power projects at home and overseas," Yusuke Takaishi, deputy general manager at Nippon Life's finance and investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Exceptions would be where a power station employs technology that captures the environmentally harmful carbon dioxide emitted by burning coal and stores it underground, an expensive option used in only a few locations worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nippon Life has assets of over 74 trillion yen (S$908.4 billion) so its action may influence other Japanese investors, analysts said.

Burning coal to generate power produces large quantities of carbon dioxide and other so-called greenhouse gases responsible for climate change. An international agreement reached in Paris in 2015 committed signatories to cutting fossil fuel use.

Climate change is the cause of more frequent and severe flooding, droughts, storms and heat waves, as average global temperatures reach record highs, ice melts in the Arctic and sea levels rise.

"There are discussions among institutional investors, mainly those in Europe and the US, on how to deal with the issue of climate change and we are part of those discussions," Mr Takaishi said.

"Our decision on coal power is just one result of our ongoing discussions on climate change and we are not just considering coal," he said, without elaborating. He declined to disclose how much Nippon Life had invested in coal.

Anti-fossil fuel campaign group 350.org calculates Nippon Life advanced US$82 million in loans to domestic coal plant builders from 2011 through 2016. In 2011, a nuclear meltdown prompted the closure of all nuclear power plants and increased emphasis on fossil fuels.

The insurer also has US$1.3 billion invested in the bonds and shares of coal plant builders, according to research commissioned by urgewald, a German non-profit organisation that campaigns against environmental destruction. The coal plant builders include utilities such as Tokyo Electric Power Co and trading houses such as Marubeni Corp.

Japan is one of the few industrialised countries that heavily promotes coal power both at home and abroad, including technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Its banks are among the biggest financiers of coal-related projects globally.

However, that appears to be changing.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd told Reuters it would stop providing project finance for new coal-fired power stations "as a basic rule". Exceptions would be evaluated "cautiously," it said.

The bank lent US$536 million to coal power plant project finance from 2014 through 2017, according to Thomson Reuters SDC Platinum data.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-biggest bank by assets, said in May it would tighten criteria on lending for coal power.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc also said in May it would make decisions on financing based on the "recognition of both the local and the international circumstances surrounding coal-fired power generation".

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

Jul 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening