You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan's Tepco may mothball reactors at world's biggest nuke plant

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 2:14 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo Electric Power said on Monday it may start to decommission at least one nuclear reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant, the world's biggest nuclear plant by capacity, within five years of restarting two of the reactors at the site.

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) President Tomoaki Kobayakawa made the decommissioning comments in a statement outlining its response to a request for plans on the station's future by the government of the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata prefecture, where the plant is located.

In 2017, Tepco received initial regulatory approval from the Japanese government to restart the No 6 and No 7 reactors at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, each with a capacity of 1,356 megawatts (MW). The plant site has seven reactors with a total capacity of 8,212 MW, equal to 20 per cent of Japan's nuclear capacity.

The facility is Tepco's last remaining nuclear plant after it announced plans to shut its Fukushima Daini station, nearby the Fukushima Daichi station where a massive earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three of the site's reactors in 2011.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kashiwazaki's Mayor Masahiro Sakurai demanded in 2017 that Tepco submit plans to shut at least one of the No 1 to No 5 reactors in return for approval of the restart of reactors No 6 and No 7, a city official told Reuters by phone on Monday. The Kashiwazaki Mayor will take about month to evaluate Tepco's plan, the official said.

Tepco said on Friday that Kobayakawa would brief local officials on Monday about its answers to the city's request.

Tepco may take steps to decommission more than one of the No 1 to No 5 reactors within 5 years after the restart of the No6 and No7 reactors if its is confident it can secure enough non-fossil fuel energy sources, according to the statement.

A Tepco official said on Monday the company is targeting having renewable and nuclear power produce 44 per cent of total generation by 2030.

Tepco has been trying to convince local authorities near Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, who have sign-off rights on nuclear restarts, that it has overcome operational failings revealed at Fukushima.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Alita Resources' lenders extend standstill again over A$40m loan default

Gold touches over 6-year peak as risk-off appetite stoked

Oil down nearly 2% as trade war shakes confidence

Keppel Infrastructure Trust unit Basslink's under-sea cable out of service until Tuesday

Oil spills into US-China trade war, prices slump

China demand for petrochemicals dwindles with trade war

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Singapore share index tumbles 1.44% to 3,065.71 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly