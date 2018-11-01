JTC, SP to develop smart grid in Punggol

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
JTC and SP Group have teamed up to develop and operate the first smart grid for business parks in Singapore.
The pair signed an agreement on Wednesday at the Asian Clean Energy Summit 2018, witnessed by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkilfi.
