JTC, SP to develop smart grid in Punggol

Thu, Nov 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

JTC and SP Group have teamed up to develop and operate the first smart grid for business parks in Singapore.

The pair signed an agreement on Wednesday at the Asian Clean Energy Summit 2018, witnessed by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkilfi.

