You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port commences construction on S$200m port-centric ecosystem

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 1:32 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

thumbnail (1).jpg
Jurong Port has commenced construction of its S$200 million ready-mixed concrete (RMC) port-centric ecosystem.
PHOTO: JURONG PORT

JURONG Port (JP) has commenced construction of its S$200 million ready-mixed concrete (RMC) port-centric ecosystem.

Believed to be the world's first-of-its-kind common user facility, the RMC ecosystem will expect approximately six million tonnes of sand and gravel (termed aggregates) discharged from vessels at JP's berths per annum.

The aggregates, which are being discharged in western Singapore, will gradually transition in phases to be discharged at JP's RMC ecosystem, said the team on Friday.

The RMC ecosystem is part of a larger construction ecosystem which includes cement and steel, both of which are discharged and handled at JP.

"JP's RMC ecosystem follows the launch of our ecosystem for clean petroleum products, Jurong Port Tank Terminals, in 2017. We are delighted at the commencement of construction of yet another port-centric ecosystem, enabling us to create value along and reinforce the landward and seaward supply chains we serve," said JP chief executive officer Ooi Boon Hoe.

SEE ALSO

Rail transportation has an important role to play in South-east Asia

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Slated for completion by 2023, the RMC ecosystem will be constructed over two phases and is expected to occupy approximately 11 hectares of redeveloped land in JP when finished.

The commencement of construction marks a key milestone in JP's strategic vision of becoming a next-generation multipurpose port through the development of port-centric ecosystems.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold slips from one-week peak as stronger US dollar weighs

Mauritius oil spill ship operator to pay 1b yen

Rio Tinto CEO to depart after shareholders demand action over Australia cave blast

Sembcorp signs MOU to develop renewable energy solutions for data centres in China

Oil prices slide near 2% after surprise US crude stock build

AGV director in CAD probe maintains innocence, unwilling to step down

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 02:22 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks rebound on optimism for economic reopening

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares shed earlier losses and ended higher Friday on renewed optimism as the Japanese capital moved...

Sep 11, 2020 02:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slips from one-week peak as stronger US dollar weighs

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Friday as the US dollar rebounded, but the precious metal was on track for a weekly...

Sep 11, 2020 02:00 PM
Garage

France's Descartes Underwriting plans Singapore office, bags US$18.5m Series A

PARIS-BASED insurtech company Descartes Underwriting has raised US$18.5 million in Series A funding, which will be...

Sep 11, 2020 01:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

IT is possible for the dividend cap for Singapore banks to be extended into FY21, given the lower net interest...

Sep 11, 2020 01:40 PM
Garage

Ant-backed India food delivery startup Zomato plans 2021 IPO

[MUMBAI] Zomato, an Indian food delivery startup, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

SIA to eliminate 4,300 positions

Singapore stocks fall at open after Wall Street resumes slide; STI down 0.4%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.