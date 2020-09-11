Jurong Port commences construction on S$200m port-centric ecosystem

JURONG Port (JP) has commenced construction of its S$200 million ready-mixed concrete (RMC) port-centric ecosystem.

Believed to be the world's first-of-its-kind common user facility, the RMC ecosystem will expect approximately six million tonnes of sand and gravel (termed aggregates) discharged from vessels at JP's berths per annum.

The aggregates, which are being discharged in western Singapore, will gradually transition in phases to be discharged at JP's RMC ecosystem, said the team on Friday.

The RMC ecosystem is part of a larger construction ecosystem which includes cement and steel, both of which are discharged and handled at JP.

"JP's RMC ecosystem follows the launch of our ecosystem for clean petroleum products, Jurong Port Tank Terminals, in 2017. We are delighted at the commencement of construction of yet another port-centric ecosystem, enabling us to create value along and reinforce the landward and seaward supply chains we serve," said JP chief executive officer Ooi Boon Hoe.

Slated for completion by 2023, the RMC ecosystem will be constructed over two phases and is expected to occupy approximately 11 hectares of redeveloped land in JP when finished.

The commencement of construction marks a key milestone in JP's strategic vision of becoming a next-generation multipurpose port through the development of port-centric ecosystems.