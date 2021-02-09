 Jurong Port to take over stakes in Universal Terminal, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port to take over stakes in Universal Terminal

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:36 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore port operator Jurong Port is set to take over the shares in a major oil storage terminal in the city state from the Lim family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal marks the sale of the crown jewel among oil and shipping assets owned by oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin, his son Evan Lim Chee Meng and daughter Lim Huey Ching.

It comes nearly a year after Hin Leong, once Asia's largest oil trader, racked up some US$4 billion in debt and entered court restructuring, followed by Ocean Tankers and Xihe Group also owned by the Lim family.

Government-owned Jurong Port is set to take over the Lim family's stakes in the terminal, the sources said, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. The Lim family managed and owned 41 per cent of Universal Terminal through Universal Group Holdings.

"Jurong Port's participation was well received by existing investors as it's a neutral partner as compared with commercial parties such as a trading house," said one of the sources.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The investment details were not immediately clear but a previous sale of a stake in the terminal in 2016 valued the whole terminal at more than US$1.5 billion, industry sources said at the time.

China's state energy company Sinopec had previously been in talks to buy the Lim family's stakes.

Some of the fuel stored at the terminal is being claimed by creditors including Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd, a unit of Sembcorp Industries, and Cooperative Rabobank UA Singapore.

Jurong Port has appointed an interim chief executive for the terminal and has started marketing the storage space informally, said two other sources.

Jurong Port and representatives of the Lim family did not immediately reply to Reuters' emailed requests for comment.

PetroChina International (Singapore) owns 25 per cent of the terminal while MAIF Investments Singapore, a unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, holds the remaining 34 per cent.

The terminal, with 2.33 million cubic metres of oil storage capacity and deepwater berthing facilities that allows two supertankers to dock at the same time, is regarded as a most prized asset invested in by the Lim family. The family also owns about 130 oil tankers, some of which are being sold to pay down debts.

Jurong Port, a fully owned subsidiary of Singapore's industrial property developer and planner JTC Corp, entered the oil storage business in 2019 in a tie-up with independent storage operator Oiltanking.

It wants to diversify its revenue as volumes passing through its cement and steel terminals fell amid a slowdown in the construction and shipbuilding sectors, its chief executive has said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

India to be largest source of energy demand growth to 2040: IEA

Macquarie says commodities trading business sees sharp Q3 profit increase, shares up nearly 8%

San Francisco traffic drop shows petrol rebound still elusive

Canadian province Alberta backs down on opening Rockies to coal mines

State oil companies' spending seen clashing with climate targets

Corn and soya bulls look to new US forecast to sustain sizzle

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia eases virus curbs on economy after costly lockdown

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is set to further ease its movement restrictions beginning Wednesday after a month-long...

Feb 9, 2021 08:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunvic Chemical to be delisted from SGX mainboard

SUNVIC Chemical Holdings will be delisted from the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, following Harrier Group's...

Feb 9, 2021 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Tighter border measures for travellers on Business Travel Pass scheme

THE multi-ministry task force on Tuesday announced that Singapore will be tightening border measures for travellers...

Feb 9, 2021 07:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Press Holdings modernises wireless networks to support 4,000 employees daily

AS part of its active digital transformational efforts, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is modernising its wireless...

Feb 9, 2021 07:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust secures S$200m green loan from OCBC

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has secured its first green loan after two of its subsidiaries on Tuesday entered...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tighter border measures for travellers on Business Travel Pass scheme

Singapore Press Holdings modernises wireless networks to support 4,000 employees daily

Mapletree Logistics Trust secures S$200m green loan from OCBC

SBS Transit posts 2.9% decline in FY2020 net profit to S$79m

Climate change the 'biggest consideration' for Temasek's investment strategy, says its next CEO

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for