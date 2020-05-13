You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Kuwait tells oil buyers to load less crude on ships in June: sources

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 12:44 PM

[SINGAPORE] Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has told customers they will have to load less crude oil in June as it has set operational tolerance at minus 5 per cent for all crude cargoes, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The adjustment was KPC's latest measure to meet the country's commitment to reduce production as part of an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+.

Operational tolerance is a clause in long-term oil contracts that gives buyers the option to slightly adjust loading volumes for demand and logistical reasons. KPC has an operational tolerance of plus or minus 5 per cent.

With immediate effect, the plus tolerance option will no longer be available to oil buyers, KPC said in a notice dated May 12, according to the sources.

The notice said the minus 5 per cent tolerance will be applied to all cargoes nominated for loading in June, they added.

SEE ALSO

Oil rises as Opec looks to deepen, extend supply cuts

Reuters could not immediately reach KPC for comment outside of office hours.

The move followed Kuwait's announcement of fresh oil production cuts of 80,000 barrels per day to be implemented in June, on top of the cuts already agreed under the Opec+ pact.

Opec+ plans to reduce output by a record 9.7 million bpd in May and June.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Keppel: Court dismisses racketeering cause of action in EIG lawsuit

Oil rises as Opec looks to deepen, extend supply cuts

Hin Leong's Ocean Tankers granted interim JM

Troubled Hin Leong's Ocean Tankers granted interim judicial management

Saudi Aramco Q1 profit dives, says virus to hit 2020 results

India suspends 39 import licenses for refined palm oil

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Q1 economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy grew at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier,...

May 13, 2020 12:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Complaint against HC Surgical's Julian Ong moved to SMC disciplinary tribunal

THE complaint made against surgeon Julian Ong with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) will progress to a...

May 13, 2020 12:28 PM
Real Estate

HDB rental volume in April plunges 36.7% from March: SRX data

[SINGAPORE] Demand for renting Housing Board (HDB) flats dropped sharply last month, with market observers saying...

May 13, 2020 12:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi, HSBC among others opening Asia offices show way for rest of world

[HONG KONG] Thousands of bankers have returned to their offices across some of Asia's biggest financial hubs,...

May 13, 2020 12:14 PM
Transport

China car sales begin recovery after virus plunge

[BEIJING] The lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in China has given the stuttering auto industry a jumpstart, with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.