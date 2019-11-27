You are here

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs starts commodities, shipping group with Singapore hires

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 10:34 AM
SQUIRE Patton Boggs has launched a global commodities and shipping group with the addition of two partners at the law firm’s Singapore office.

Both hires, Barry Stimpson and Jessica Kenworthy, are joining from US law firm Reed Smith.

This renewed focus on commodities and shipping augments Squire Patton Boggs’ maritime and logistics practices, the Ohio-headquartered firm said on Wednesday in a media statement.

With the two new partners and future hires in the pipeline, it is aiming to become a premier firm in the commodities and shipping space, said chairman and global chief executive officer Mark Ruehlmann.

“This is an area in which we already have strong capabilities in London, Australia and the US,” Mr Ruehlmann added.

The commodities and shipping group will operate globally across Squire Patton Boggs’ network. It will provide a full range of legal services on all aspects of international trade and shipping, across all commodity sectors.

Mr Stimpson brings more than 25 years of experience handling matters in the international trade, shipping, offshore energy, construction and insurance sectors. He was the founding partner of Reed Smith’s Singapore office when it was established in 2012, as well as the office managing partner from 2016 to 2018.

Mr Stimpson’s practice covers both disputes and advisory work.  He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a fellow and panel arbitrator of the Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration.

Meanwhile, Ms Kenworthy’s practice covers a broad range of financings, with a specialisation in complex commodity financings and ship financings.

She has been involved in commodity finance related transactions, in particular acting for lenders, trading houses and multilaterals. Her recent transactions include international structured trade financings and pre-export, prepayment, receivables and limited recourse structures in emerging markets. 

Ms Kenworthy’s practice also covers ship finance. She has handled a large number of ship sale and purchase transactions and the financing of new buildings and second-hand vessels.

