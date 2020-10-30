You are here

LG Chem shareholders approve plan to split off battery business: source

Fri, Oct 30, 2020

[SEOUL] LG Chem shareholders approved the company's proposal to separate its battery business into a new company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The decision paves the way for the battery business, a supplier for Tesla and General Motors, to potentially raise funds and go public to finance its high-cost capacity expansion.

More than 82 per cent of LG Chem shareholders who attended the meeting voted in favour of the plan, the source said. LG Chem declined to comment.

The unit, which will be launched on Dec 1, will first become a wholly-owned subsidiary tentatively named LG Energy Solutions, and then up to 30 per cent of the company's shares may be listed in an initial offering in about a year.

LG Chem's stock price fell 2.8 per cent.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for