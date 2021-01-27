You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

LG Chem swings to Q4 profit on car battery demand but misses forecast

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 4:21 PM

AK_lgc_2701.jpg
South Korea's LG Chem reported a profitable fourth quarter on Wednesday on demand for its car batteries but missed expectations because of the costs from splitting off the battery unit and the charges to cover recalls.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem reported a profitable fourth quarter on Wednesday on demand for its car batteries but missed expectations because of the costs from splitting off the battery unit and the charges to cover recalls.

The maker of chemicals and batteries, whose wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution supplies Tesla, posted an operating profit of 674 billion won (S$810 million) versus a loss of 33 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result is lower than the 777 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate derived from 19 analyst estimates.

Revenue rose 20 per cent to 8.9 trillion won, LG Chem said in a regulatory filing. The battery business, which was spun off beginning on Dec 1, reported a profit of 116 billion won after a loss a year earlier.

"LG Chem was able to post a profit this past quarter because of continued strong demand for its electric car batteries, especially from Tesla, but the company's mainstay petrochemical business suffered in the fourth quarter after its naphtha cracker shut down in November," Yoon Jae-sung, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, said before the results release.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the fourth quarter, the petrochemical business unit reported operating profit of 569 billion won, down from the third quarter's 722 billion won but up from 316 billion won a year earlier.

LG Chem said on Wednesday it restarted its naphtha cracker at Yeosu on Jan 18 and aims to operate the cracker at full capacity this week.

The cracker, which can produce 1.2 million tonnes of ethylene per year, was shut in November after a fire.

Analysts also said future profits may be impacted as funds are set aside to cover the costs of two recalls.

Those include the recall of Hyundai Motor Co's Kona Electric, which uses batteries produced by LG Energy Solution, as well as a recall of LG Energy Solution's residential energy storage batteries in the US.

LG Chem saw strong demand for its electric car batteries last year. That helped the battery business swing to a profit for the first time in the April to June quarter backed by global automakers' shift from the combustion engine to electric vehicles to comply with environmental regulations.

LG Chem shares, which rose nearly 160 per cent last year, closed down 2.3 per cent versus the broader Kospi's 0.6 per cent fall.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Swiber's headquarters in Jurong put on market for S$40m

Gold edges down on US stimulus worries, softer dollar limits losses

Oil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist

Broker's take: DBS raises China Aviation Oil target price as air traffic recovers

Union lauds Biden action on slaughter speeds industry calls safe

Top executives quit Brazil's Petrobras, Eletrobras as privatisation doubts grow

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday in the red, extending the previous day's steep losses, as investors...

Jan 27, 2021 04:16 PM
Technology

UK mobile networks Vodafone, O2 and Three tackle rural coverage

[LONDON] British mobile networks Vodafone , O2 and Three are teaming up to build and share 222 mobile masts to boost...

Jan 27, 2021 04:09 PM
Transport

Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday she had met with senior executives of four major...

Jan 27, 2021 03:59 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares retreat from 11-month high as resource firms fall

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the resources sector, while a...

Jan 27, 2021 03:51 PM
Government & Economy

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 27), all of which are imported...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for