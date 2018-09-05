You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Libya leads Opec oil output to 2018 high despite Iranian cuts

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Cairo

OPEC crude production rose in August to the highest level this year as a recovery in Libyan output helped to offset a cut in Iranian exports due to US sanctions.

The group's 15 members, which now include the Republic of Congo, collectively produced 32.74 million barrels a day last month, an increase of 420,000 barrels a day from July, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed in June to increase combined output by one million barrels a day to meet consumer demand and prevent a sharp rise in prices. That followed US President Donald Trump urging the group to act in order to prevent further rises.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Libya was the biggest contributor to the rise in output across the group, pumping 970,000 barrels a day last month compared to 660,000 barrels a day in July. The country's biggest oil field, Sharara, has restarted following a kidnapping, a person familiar with the situation said on Sunday. Even though Libya's recovery boosts Opec's combined oil output, the country remains an unreliable supplier as civil strife continues to disrupt its petroleum industry.

The second-largest production increase came from Iraq and the United Arab Emirates: each raised daily oil output by 80,000 barrels last month.

Iran suffered the biggest output drop across the group, of 240,000 barrels a day, pushing its production down to 3.5 million barrels a day. Even though sanctions don't officially take effect until November, Iran is already seeing customers flee as the US imposes penalties on buyers after Mr Trump quit a 2015 nuclear accord with the country.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia increased its production by 20,000 barrels a day in August from a revised level of 10.37 million barrels a day a month earlier. The country had indicated it would make a much larger output boost in July, but held back after it wasn't able to find enough buyers to justify pumping crude at record levels.

Russia, which is cooperating with Opec along with several other non-members, kept pumping at near post-Soviet records last month as it reaped the benefits from the June deal to ease output caps. The country produced an average of 11.21 million barrels a day of crude in August, according to data emailed on Sunday by the Russian Energy Ministry's CDU-TEK unit. Volumes were little changed from July, when output soared to just shy of a peak in 2016. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Top solar producers in China ramp up capacity amid slump

Shell invests in new tanks on Jurong Island

Alcoa braces for alumina strike vote in Western Australia

Castlelake considering Brazil sugar mills for acquisition -source

White South African workers to strike over perks for blacks

France begins vaccinating cows, sheep against anthrax

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening