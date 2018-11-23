You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Lithium giant bets big on demand shift with Australia mine deal

Albemarle Corp plans to expand output in the country in order to gain from rising demand for lithium hydroxide
Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Santiago

ALBEMARLE Corp agreed to pay US$1.15 billion for a stake in a giant lithium mine in Australia, guaranteeing the biggest producer of the mineral greater access to a more refined form of the raw material that's increasingly being used in electric-car batteries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company will take a 50 per cent stake in a potential joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd that will own and operate the Wodgina hard-rock lithium deposit with a mine life of over three decades. Under the deal, Albemarle will manage the marketing and sales of lithium hydroxide, which fetches a higher price than lithium carbonate.

Mineral Resources rose as much as 33 per cent, the most since July 2006, in Sydney trading Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Albemarle plans to expand output in Australia to gain from rising demand for lithium hydroxide, also known as spodumene. The mineral works better with cathodes containing higher levels of nickel, helping electric cars go further on a single charge. The deal signals the company's swift reaction towards shifting demand that has previously been concentrated mostly on lithium carbonate.

"It makes sense for the company to diversify its spodumene assets to ensure growth in their hydroxide supply chain," Andrew Miller, a senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said by email. "Those producing hydroxide from spodumene will only be competitive on cost if they integrate raw material and chemical production, and this is a position Albemarle is clearly trying to strengthen through the Mineral Resources JV." Total demand for lithium is expected to almost triple through 2025 as manufacturers such as Tesla Inc ramp up electric vehicle production.

Albemarle announced earlier this month it was halting a project to increase output capacity in its operations in Chile beyond 2021. That project would have produced lithium carbonate. Instead, the company will focus on expanding its Kemerton plant in Western Australia, which processes hard rock from the Greenbushes mine to produce lithium hydroxide.

Lithium hydroxide is produced mainly from hard-rock mines, while the more abundant but less refined lithium carbonate is extracted from salty brine sitting underneath salt flats, mostly in South America.

"We're seeing a significant acceleration in demand of lithium hydroxide and so we need to address that," chief executive officer Luke Kissam told analysts at the third-quarter earnings conference call earlier this month.

"We've always said that we are going to invest capital to meet the needs of our customers. It's clear we need to focus on lithium hydroxide, to have the focus there."

The deal with Mineral Resources came after the Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission rejected Albemarle's application for a licence required for the company to expand its operations in the country beyond 2021. Another Chilean agency, Corfo, said it will take a separate dispute with the company to the International Chamber of Commerce for arbitration.

Albemarle's decision to join the Wodgina mine project "may also be a way of hedging their exposure to Chilean regulators", Mr Miller said. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

China's steel sector faces a chill as demand wanes in key industries

UK looks to hydrogen as source of green energy

Indian rice samples fail test for Egypt’s rice import tender

India's Modi targets gas exchange to ease shift from oil

Saudi energy minister Falih says kingdom to respond to weak oil demand

BP to invest US$1b in South Africa, including refinery upgrade

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

doc72vj8tzd5w9122dqkca3_doc6zoskzoavaw1kihj4ap4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening