You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Long-idled Caribbean refinery springs to life amid pandemic

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 10:45 AM

[NEW YORK] A Caribbean refinery shut for most of this decade is coming back to life at a time the oil industry is struggling to recover from a historic pandemic-led collapse in fuel demand.

Owners of the Limetree Bay refinery located in St Croix, US Virgin Islands, initiated the start-up process in a crude distillation unit and may begin making market-ready gasoline by late October, according to people familiar with the matter. Once the 150,000-barrel a day unit stabilises, other units would be put into service, they said. A spokesperson for Limetree Bay Holdings didn't respond to email and call seeking comment.

Shuttered since 2012, the refinery is being revived just as the stubborn nature of Covid-19 shines a spotlight on the uncertain outlook for petroleum consumption. The situation has forced several refiners to permanently shut plants or convert their facilities into greener operations. The International Energy Agency expects to downgrade its next forecast for oil consumption. Still the refinery, formerly called Hovensa, is positioned to take advantage of gasoline demand in Latin America and has ample storage capacity at a time when traders can make money by storing fuel now to sell in the future.

"At a time like this, it's extremely useful to have storage with demand so weak," said Vikas Dwivedi, a global energy strategist for Macquarie Group Ltd in Houston. With most fuels like gasoline and diesel trading at a premium for supply in the future compared with the present, having available tanks to store fuel is a valuable asset. Mr Dwivedi also noted, "Capital was put in a long time ago. If you invested in something two years ago, you want to start it as soon as possible even if it's not the best return that you wanted." The Limetree complex has nearly 34 million barrels of storage for crude and products, according to the company website. Of that figure, about 10 million barrels of crude storage have already been leased to a unit of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. The refinery was initially set to restart at the end of 2019 to capitalise on stricter rules for shipping fuel rolled out by the International Maritime Organisation this year. But it missed that target and another one set for the first quarter. Eventually the onset of Covid-19 pandemic upended demand globally and affected staffing at the site.

The plant will also be positioned to meet demand for IMO-compliant fuels, which before the pandemic disrupted international commerce was expected to boost demand for cleaner-burning product, said Mr Dwivedi. "Eventually IMO fuels will be a force." Its previous owners, Petroleos de Venezuela SA and Hess Corp, shut the plant in 2012 in response to a downturn in fuel demand and increased international competition. At that time, it could process 350,000 barrels a day, using mainly imported crudes, including supplies from its Venezuelan owners. Limetree Bay Holdings, an affiliate of private-equity firm ArcLight Capital and Freepoint Commodities, took over the site in 2015. EIG Global Energy Partners joined the partnership in 2018.

SEE ALSO

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Hovensa refinery was a key supplier of gasoline and diesel to states along the US East Coast. In 2010, it accounted for about 15 per cent of gasoline blendstock imports to the region, which includes New York Harbor, the delivery point for US gasoline futures.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

USP says Indonesia unit's employee misappropriated up to S$20,000

US: Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

Saudi Arabia sends world-first blue ammonia shipment to Japan

Sunpower Group bags two contracts worth over 76m yuan

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 10:41 AM
Real Estate

British house price boom to fizzle out next year: poll

[LONDON] British home prices will rise 2 per cent this year following a post-lockdown boom in the housing market,...

Sep 29, 2020 10:13 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS to merge its Lifestyle app into PayLah! app

DBS will integrate its rewards app, DBS Lifestyle, into the DBS PayLah! app over the next few months, the lender...

Sep 29, 2020 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, intends to launch a three-...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Sep 29, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street had closed sharply higher overnight.

Sep 29, 2020 09:27 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares inch up on Tuesday morning

MALAYSIA share prices opened stronger on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.6...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

FAs braced for CPFIS fee caps, may be spurred to sell higher cost funds

Goh Cheng Liang family buys Thye Hong's Garlick Ave GCB

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.