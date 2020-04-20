You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Low offer of US$2 a barrel for Texas crude raises spectre of negative prices

Plunging demand, swelling supplies and limited storage capacity causing prices to tumble
Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Houston

CRUDE prices in America's oil capital are getting dangerously close to zero.

Buyers bidding for crude in Texas, the birthplace of the shale revolution, are offering as little as US$2 a barrel for some oil streams, a precipitous markdown from a month ago.

The slumping value of physical barrels is raising the possibility that Texas producers may soon have to pay customers to take crude off their hands. Negative prices have already hit more obscure corners of the American oil market amid a bearish trifecta of collapsing demand, swelling supplies and limited storage capacity. The first US grade to bid under zero was a small landlocked crude stream known as Wyoming Asphalt Sour, which went for negative 19 cents a barrel last month.

In Texas, prices are heading in that direction. A subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline bid just US$2 a barrel for South Texas Sour on Friday, while Enterprise Products Partners LP offered US$4.12 for Upper Texas Gulf Coast crude last week, according to pricing bulletins.

SEE ALSO

Goldman Sachs sees likelihood crude prices will exceed forecasts

Offers could fall further if benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures - which have lost three-quarters of their value this year - continue to tumble. WTI closed below US$20 a barrel last week for the first time since 2002. That bodes ill for producers locked into contracts with suppliers, as the daily price they earn for their crude moves with the broader market.

"I've never seen Texas crude oil transition to negative price" but it's possible, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston. "It's happened in the natural gas market at the Waha hub in west Texas," he added.

Fast depleting storage is still a major issue against a backdrop of unprecedented demand destruction from the coronavirus pandemic, and these could pressure prices below zero fast, Mr Lipow added.

There is still at least 150 million barrels of available capacity. "But it's the fill rate that is likely alarming the market, said Reid I'Anson, a global energy economist at Kpler, an industry research firm. Stocks at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, have risen 18 million barrels in three weeks, which is 20 per cent of shell capacity, he added.

The good news is that negative prices - if they do occur - will probably be "extremely temporary", said John Auers, executive vice president at energy consultant Turner Mason & Co. Under those circumstances, ultimately, supply will be forced to shut in, he added. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Bankers spurn Asia commodity traders in credit squeeze

Hin Leong said to have failed to declare US$800m losses

Singapore giant oil trader Hin Leong, units fight for 'survival' as creditors come knocking

Pemex debt slashed to junk as Moody's downgrades battered Mexico oil company

Gold slides 2% as Trump's restart plan boosts risk sentiment

Oil mixed as Chinese economy overshadows Trump plan to ease lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 19, 2020 08:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Memories Group says employees misappropriated US$500,000 from Myanmar unit

CATALIST-listed tourism player Memories Group has discovered a case of fraud at its wholly-owned Myanmar subsidiary...

Apr 19, 2020 08:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong said to have failed to declare US$800m losses

[SINGAPORE] The son of the legendary oil trader and founder of Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd said the Singapore-based...

Apr 19, 2020 06:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s Temasek rebuts claim CEO Ho Ching gets S$100 million salary

Singapore

Apr 19, 2020 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Y Ventures financial controller resigns but will assist in misstatement probe

THE financial controller of Y Ventures has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, but she will continue to...

Apr 19, 2020 04:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Six confirmed Covid-19 cases at TTJ dormitory form new virus cluster

STRUCTURAL steel fabricator TTJ Holdings said on Sunday that six foreign workers employed by its unit TTJ Design and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.